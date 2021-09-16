RCAR Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire RenovaCare, Inc. Before August 14, 2017? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of RenovaCare from August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. RenovaCare and the Company's controlling shareholder and Chairman, Harmel Rayat, masterminded a promotional campaign using misleading statements to inflate the Company's stock price artificially. When the OTC Markets asked the Company about its actions, it issued a press release claiming no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement with the promotional materials developed by a supposed third party. The Company failed to maintain appropriate controls over disclosure. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about RenovaCare, investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of RenovaCare holding shares before August 14, 2017 , you may have standing to hold RenovaCare harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

