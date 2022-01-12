RCASF Helps 4Kids Foster Care Re-Roof their Residential Care Facility

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the generous support of local roofing contractors and associate members, the RCASF was able to provide a new roof to 4Kids' Independent Living Residence.

When RCASF Charity Works Chairman, Paulo Souza of PSI Roofing, was alerted that the Independent Living Residence needed a new roof, he quickly brought it to the attention of the RCASF Board of Directors. "This need seemed like a perfect fit with the RCASF's commitment to children and veterans in our community," stated, Mr. Souza. Further, "I called on RCASF member John Chase of Chase Roofing and after a vote from the RCASF Board, we moved quickly to literally provide a roof to these kids."

Tamara Chase, founding owner of Chase Roofing and RCASF Vice President stated, "As young men and women age out of foster care at age 18 they are often left with nowhere to go. The RCASF Board saw the importance of roofing this structure to ensure these kids receive the care and training that 4Kids offers at this facility. We are proud to assist 4Kids. They are caring for and supporting the most vulnerable in our community: foster children."

RCASF issued a call to action to members asking for donations and manpower to complete an entire re-roof in one day. RCASF would like to thank the following members for their participation:

John Chase-Chase Roofing; Project Manager Certified Contracting Group Paulo Souza, PSI Roofing; Charity Works Chairman C.L Burks Construction, Commercial Roofing Earl W. Johnston Roofing Empire Roofing Beacon Building Supply Paul Bange Roofing ABC Supply Bob Hilson & Co. Building Envelope Associates Advanced Roofing GAF Roofing Concepts Unlimited (RCU) Cleary Inspection Services RoofTech Cory & Associates 911 Gutters Weatherguard Roofing Latite Roofing

