RCF Honors Dyslexia Awareness With Month-Long Celebration Of Strengths

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The REED Charitable Foundation (RCF) announces three innovative events in October to celebrate Dyslexia Awareness Month: a month-long free, virtual Art Gallery with pieces by dyslexic artists worldwide; an uplifting Dyslexia Experience to inform and encourage families about the strengths of dyslexia; and an upscale virtual Dyslexia Gala designed to both inspire and offer world-class live and silent auction items to benefit RCF's involvement in the community.

"As a parent of a dyslexic child, most of the time our focus is on the struggles with reading, writing, and spelling," said Jennifer Knopf, president of RCF. "These events will be all about the little-known strengths of dyslexia."

All (Dyslexia Awareness) Month long, the public will have free access to the online Art Gallery featuring a finely-curated collection of original art by dyslexic artists. The Experience will be held on Friday, Oct. 23 from 7 to 8 p.m. EST, and the Dyslexia Gala on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. EST.

"The Dyslexia Experience will encourage kids, connect with parents, and inform everyone more deeply regarding the strengths and struggles that come with dyslexia," Knopf said. "We hope it will be a turning-point for many individuals impacted by dyslexia-related self-esteem issues and/or those who may struggle in school."

The Dyslexia Experience will feature dyslexic artists sharing their talents and unforgettable stories to inspire children and families walking similar journeys. For only $25/family to access, the Experience will include multiple raffles of exclusive merchandise and artwork.

The Dyslexia Gala will set a new standard in the age of virtual events with a keynote address by TEDx speaker and founder of NoticeAbility, Dean Bragonier; entertainment by Larry Fleet; live auction items and a fundraising game sponsored by the International Diamond Center with a prize valued at just under $5,000. Gala tickets are $100/household; or $110/household for both the Experience and the Gala.

All proceeds from October's events will fund RCF's mission, including the training of 80 Orange County Public School (OCPS) teachers in Orton-Gillingham, which is considered the gold standard in reading instruction.

About RCF

REED (Reading Education Endowment for Dyslexia) Charitable Foundation, "RCF," is Central Florida's first public 501(c)(3) foundation committed to dyslexia awareness, training, scholarships, and student empowerment.

