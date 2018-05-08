RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options

"Helping our affiliates engage with RCI members has been central to the advertising program we've built over the years," said Phil Brojan, senior vice president of global marketing, RCI. "It will be a program that keeps the guest equally in mind, giving them opportunities to learn more about the exciting resorts they can experience through our exchange network. We're always looking to enhance our offerings to affiliates, and this new program will be another great benefit at their disposal."

The new offering will allow affiliates to advertise in vacation confirmations for U.S.-based RCI members, giving them a great opportunity to prepare guests for upcoming stays. The benefit will complement RCI's existing affiliate advertising program, which includes:

Advertorial Opportunities

Affiliates can take advantage of RCI's award-winning Endless Vacation® magazine, which reaches nearly two million subscribers with fresh vacation content, travel tips and destination highlights. From print ads to digital visibility on the publication's website, mobile app and e-newsletters, the opportunities are varied. Affiliates can feature branding ads or opt for an advertorial, which gives members a chance to learn more about a specific property or area.

"Advertorials feature a mix of different creative components," said Brian Bruno, vice president of content and brand marketing for RCI. "They read similar to an article, showcasing a property alongside things to do in the surrounding area or testimonials from members who have stayed there. It's a great way for affiliates to bring the guest experience to life."

Specialized Offers

To help drive exchanges at affiliate resorts, RCI's affiliate advertising program includes specialized offers that allow affiliates to feature great, on-property offers and deals on RCI.com. Visible both pre- and post-login, the offers are available to all RCI members and often include various exchange promotions like credits on spa treatments, golf and more. Promoted through RCI's email campaigns and social media channels, these offers provide affiliates with a great way to showcase their resort's features and onsite amenities that members can enjoy during their stay.

Co-Branded Program

Many offers and messages to members can be co-branded to include both the resort and RCI. By incorporating both of the brands in direct mail, email, digital advertising and more, members and owners can make a stronger connection between their ownership and RCI.

For more information on any of these offerings, visit RCI.com.

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange with over 4,300 affiliated resorts in nearly 110 countries. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system, RCI provides flexible vacation options to its 3.8 million RCI subscribing members each year. RCI's luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection® program, is the world's largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI is part of Wyndham Destination Network and the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands (NYSE: WYN). For additional information, visit our media center. RCI can also be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

