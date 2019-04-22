RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Best Sustainability Practices

"At RCI, we've helped to make the environment a top priority, and by recognizing those resorts which have gone above and beyond expectations, there's an even greater incentive among them to go green," said Brian Bruno, vice president of content and brand marketing for RCI and head of the brand's sustainability program. "We are extremely proud of our affiliates all over the world who for years have lead by example, demonstrating improved systems to help reduce waste and utility costs."

The Cliffs at Princeville in Kauai, Hawaii, was awarded the highest honor in the RCI Green program, the Platinum RCI Green Award. The resort was able to take advantage of Hawaii's natural climate to eliminate air conditioning and heating units, contributing to significant energy savings. The resort also participates in the Hawaii Green Business Program, a state-funded program that assists and recognizes businesses that strive to operate in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

Excellent employee participation in various community environmental events and the development of a "Greening Committee," which holds regular meetings to plan and improve sustainability practices, earned Carriage Hills Resort in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada, the Gold RCI Green Award.

The Silver RCI Green Award recognized Wyndham at Waikiki Beach for its irrigation system and utilization of native plants to reduce water usage onsite. This resort also houses vending machines that are Energy Star certified.

The RCI Green Award program is open to all RCI affiliates in North America, and the application process does not involve a fee. RCI also offers a Green Resource Center on its affiliate website for developers looking to expand their sustainability efforts. The application process for next year's program will begin in October 2019.

