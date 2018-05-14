RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability

Now in its seventh year, the award program recognizes the most environmentally-conscious resorts within the company's exchange network. Through a comprehensive audit, resorts are assessed by their sustainable practices in areas including energy and water conservation, waste management and community outreach. The evaluation process, winner selection and verification system was completed by third-party eco-certification expert GreenCircle Certified, LLC.

"Our affiliates are in the great position to be at the forefront of sustainable hospitality practices," says Brian Bruno, vice president of content and brand marketing for RCI and head of the brand's sustainability program. "At RCI, we've help to make the environment a top priority, and by recognizing those resorts that have gone above and beyond expectations, there's an even greater incentive among them to go green. These affiliates prove sustainable innovations are worth it and show that resort luxuries and amenities do not have to be sacrificed when implementing green practices."

The Silver RCI Green Award went to the Carlsbad Seapointe Resort in Carlsbad, California. Instead of discarding used soap bars and bottled amenities, this resort safely donates these items to impoverished countries to combat hygiene-related diseases. For sustainable heating, the property installed solar heating for onsite swimming pools and pool restrooms.

The Gold RCI Green Award recognized Wyndham Royal Sea Cliff on The Big Island of Hawaii for the second consecutive year. The resort's botanical gardens proved a huge draw, where guests are able to walk the grounds to find a multitude of indigenous plant species. All the plants are mapped out on Google Earth, making it easy for visitors to find the foliage on their smart devices. Additionally, the resort's staff also participated in clean-up efforts along the historic Kua Mo'o Trail nearby.

For the second year in a row, Wyndham Branson at the Meadows in Missouri earned the top prize of the Platinum RCI Green Award for its multi-faceted approach to sustainability. The resort's employees have all completed comprehensive sustainability training and are highly engaged in implementing sustainable strategies on-site, like using green cleaners to tidy up guest spaces.

The RCI Green Award program is open to all RCI affiliates in North America, and the application process does not involve a fee. RCI also offers a Green Resource Center on its affiliate website for developers looking to expand their sustainability efforts. The application process for next year's program will begin in October 2018.

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange with over 4,300 affiliated resorts in 110 countries. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system, RCI provides flexible vacation options to its 3.8 million RCI subscribing members each year. RCI's luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection® program, is the world's largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI is part of Wyndham Destination Network and the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands (NYSE: WYN). For additional information, visit our media center. RCI can also be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-affiliates-recognized-for-leading-the-way-in-sustainability-300647781.html

SOURCE RCI