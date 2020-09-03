RCI Announces 19th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today announced it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ending September 30, 2020, the same amount as for the year ago fourth quarter.

The 4Q20 dividend is payable September 28, 2020, to holders of record September 15, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of September 14, 2020.

This marks RCI's 19th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Total dividends paid in FY20 will now amount to $0.14 per share, up 7.7% from $0.13 in FY19.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

