RCI Announces 20th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2021 first quarter ending December 31, 2020.

The 1Q21 dividend is payable December 30, 2020, to holders of record December 15, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of December 14, 2020.

This marks RCI's 20th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. It is the same amount as the most recent 4Q20 dividend.

