RCI Announces 22nd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

Jun 01, 2021, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter ending June 30, 2021.

The 3Q21 dividend is payable June 25, 2021, to holders of record June 11, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2021.

This marks RCI's 22nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

