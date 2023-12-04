RCI Announces 32nd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
04 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET
HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share for the fiscal 2024 first quarter ending December 31, 2023. The 1Q24 dividend is payable December 29, 2023 to holders of record December 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of December 14, 2023. This marks RCI's 32nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)
