RCI Announces 33rd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON , Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ending March 31, 2024. The 2Q24 dividend is payable March 29, 2024 to holders of record March 15, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of March 14, 2024. This marks RCI's 33rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

