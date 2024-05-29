RCI Announces 34th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
May 29, 2024, 09:00 ET
HOUSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ending June 30, 2024. The 3Q24 dividend is payable June 28, 2024 to holders of record June 14, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of June 13, 2024. This marks RCI's 34th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)
