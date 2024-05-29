RCI Announces 34th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

May 29, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ending June 30, 2024. The 3Q24 dividend is payable June 28, 2024 to holders of record June 14, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of June 13, 2024. This marks RCI's 34th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

