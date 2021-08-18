RCI Announces Definitive Agreements to Acquire The Mansion Gentlemen's Club of Newburgh, NY

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire The Mansion Gentlemen's Club and Steakhouse of Newburgh, NY, and its real estate.

The Mansion (https://www.mansiongentlemensclub.com/) was completely renovated in 2018, has been in business for nine years, and is the only gentlemen's club with a liquor license in Orange County, NY, considered to be one of the fastest growing counties in the state.

Consideration is $500,000 in cash and $1.0 million in 4.00%, 7-year seller financing for the club and $2.0 million for the real estate. Closing is subject to customary conditions for transactions of this kind, including the transfer of all necessary permits, licenses, and other authorizations, and is currently anticipated to occur within approximately 90 days.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rcihospitality.com

