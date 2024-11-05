RCI Announces Divestiture of Three Underperforming Bombshells

News provided by

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

Nov 05, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its aggressive actions to improve the performance of the Bombshells segment, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced the decision to permanently close two underperforming leased locations and sell a third. The company said that Bombshells Spring at 21005 Interstate 45 N, Spring, TX, and Bombshells Houston-South at 12810 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX have been closed and that there are plans to sell Bombshells Austin at 15119 N Interstate Hwy 35, Pflugerville, TX. RCI said it will disclose related financial details when it reports fourth quarter and year end results which are expected by December 16, 2024.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars-restaurants. See all of our brands at www.rcihospitality.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected] 

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

RCI Reports 4Q24 Club & Restaurant Sales and Share Buybacks

RCI Reports 4Q24 Club & Restaurant Sales and Share Buybacks

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) reported club and restaurant sales for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2024....
RCI to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Investment Conference

RCI to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Investment Conference

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Restaurants

Restaurants

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Retail

Retail

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics