RCI Management Services Names Dean Reardon Director & Shaun Kevlin Assistant Director of Nightclub Operations

"Dean has been a major contributor to our success," said Mr. Anakar. "He is a source of motivation, inspiration and guidance to all the teams from the back to the front of the house. His experience, positive energy and professionalism have been a great addition, with his remarkable ability to help people discover and achieve their potential."

Mr. Reardon joined RCIMS in 2017 as Vice President of Nightclub Operations. An industry veteran, he previously served in similar capacities with the Christie's Cabaret and Spearmint Rhino adult nightclub chains.

The elevation of Mr. Reardon will enable Mr. Anakar to focus more time on the overall operations of RCIMS. When Mr. Anakar joined the company in 2002, it had only a handful of clubs in Texas. Since then, the portfolio has expanded to 56 clubs and 13 restaurants in 13 states.

Supporting Mr. Reardon in his new role will be Shaun Kevlin, who joined the world famous Rick's Cabaret New York in 2007 as a bartender, rising to manager and assistant general manager. In 2013, Mr. Kevlin became a Regional Manager and most recently has served as RCIMS Vice President of Nightclub Operations for the Northeast. Prior to Rick's, Mr. Kevlin was with the Jean-Georges restaurant group in New York, and before that, he was a professional actor on TV shows such as Law & Order and Blue Bloods.

David Simmons will continue to serve RCIMS as Director of Restaurant Operations. RCIMS is currently looking to hire an Assistant Director of Restaurant Operations to assist him.

Commenting on today's announcement, Mr. Reardon said, "Shaun and I are so grateful to be part of this amazing company. We love RCI and all the people that are part of it. Thank you to the regional, general and club managers and their teams for the incredible effort and professionalism they display every day. Working with Shaun to take the company and its subsidiaries to the next level is an exciting opportunity. Due to our impressive growth, we are always looking for talented people inside and outside the company to join us. There is a great future for rising stars to step up."

