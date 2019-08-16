RCI Nightclubs Named "Club Chain of the Year" at Industry Convention

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today announced its portfolio of 37 gentlemen's clubs were collectedly named "Club Chain of The Year" at the recent 2019 Gentlemen's Club EXPO in Las Vegas.

Produced by ED Publications, EXPO is the adult nightclub industry's only national convention. Its awards are based on voting by approximately 3,000 industry professionals.

"This is great recognition from industry peers of all the effort our staff has put in to make clubs owned by RCI subsidiaries the best brands in their categories around the country," said Ed Anakar, Director of Operations and President of RCI Management Services, Inc.

RCI's portfolio includes Rick's Cabaret (9 locations), Jaguars Club (8 in Texas and Arizona), XTC Cabaret (4 in Texas), Temptations (3 in Texas and Louisiana), Scarlett's Cabaret (Miami and St. Louis), Club Onyx (Houston and Charlotte), and a series of iconic clubs – Tootsie's Cabaret (Miami), Vivid Cabaret and Hoops Cabaret (New York City), The Seville and Downtown Cabaret (Minneapolis), Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East and Foxy's Cabaret (Texas), and Kappa Men's Club (Central Illinois).

