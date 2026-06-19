RCI Recognizes Sunset World Group's Excellence with the Prestigious Gold Crown and Excellence in Service Awards

CANCUN, Mexico, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The excellence that distinguishes Sunset World Group was once again recognized internationally at a ceremony held on June 18th, where RCI (Resort Condominiums International), the world leader in vacation exchange, presented its 2026 awards to the group's hotels. The awards highlighted the quality of their facilities, the passion and commitment of their employees, and the extraordinary experience enjoyed by their members and guests during each stay.

Sunset World image

In this edition of the awards, Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort Spa & Nature Park in the Riviera Maya and Sunset Fishermen Beach Resort in Playa del Carmen received the Gold Crown award, a distinction given to developments that achieve the highest standards in facilities, maintenance, hospitality, and vacation experience, according to evaluations conducted by RCI members.

Sunset Royal Beach Resort and Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club in Cancun were awarded the Gold Crown and Excellence in Service awards, the latter reserved for resorts that achieve the highest ratings in guest service, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of their teams.

These accolades reaffirmed Sunset World Group's position as a leading player in the tourism and vacation club industry in Cancún, Playa del Carmen, and the Riviera Maya, thanks to its ongoing commitment to quality, innovation, and creating memorable experiences for its members and guests.

Representing Sunset World Group at the ceremony were Martha Richardson, Corporate Director of Operations, and Anna Kiseleva, Fulfillment Manager; and representing RCI were Jazziel Rodríguez, Business Development Account Executive, and Carolina Leticia Zapata Bacelis, RCI Business Development Manager.

The awards presented by RCI are based on reviews submitted by members and guests after their stay, making them one of the most relevant indicators of satisfaction within the international vacation industry. Receiving these accolades in 2026 reaffirmed travelers' trust and preference for Sunset World Group hotels.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences