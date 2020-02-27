RCI Reports 1Q20 Results and Files 10-Q

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the Fiscal 2020 first quarter ended December 31, 2019 and the filing of its 10-Q.

1Q20 vs. 1Q19 • Diluted EPS of $0.60 compared to $0.65 (1Q19 benefitted from $1.1 million in pre-tax gains on the sale of non-income producing assets) • Diluted non-GAAP* EPS of $0.62 compared to $0.61 • Weighted average shares outstanding fell 391K or 4.0% due to repurchases • Cash rebounded to $13.2 million at December 31, 2019 after $6.4 million in 1Q20 share buybacks • Free cash flow (FCF) totaled $9.3 million (based on net cash provided by operating activities of $10.3 million, less maintenance capital expenditures of $1.0 million) • Total revenues of $48.4 million compared to $44.0 million on 47 and 46 units, respectively • Bombshells quarterly revenues hit a record $10.4M as segment margin rebounded to +15%

CEO Comment

"Bombshells revenue, margin and profit continued to grow noticeably in 1Q20 from new and older locations, despite pre-opening costs for two new units," said Eric Langan, President & CEO. "Performance should continue to expand with Bombshells Katy, which opened mid-1Q20; Bombshells 59 in southwest Houston, which opened mid-2Q20; and the remodeling and expansion of our first Bombshells, which opened seven years ago in Dallas.

"Nightclubs maintained their strong contribution as two new locations – Rick's Cabarets in Chicago and Pittsburgh – made up for two clubs closed part of the quarter for repairs, and one less selling week during the high-volume Thanksgiving and Christmas period. Performance has already begun to pick up appreciably. Scarlett's Cabaret St. Louis and Rick's Cabaret Odessa have reopened. We have a great sports calendar in 2Q20 in markets where we have larger clubs, and we continue to look forward to closing on our Northeast Corridor acquisition.

"Salaries and wages and SG&A were higher than what we'd like due to accounting, legal and overtime costs related to our recently filed 10-K, which included the reaudits of FY 2017 and FY 2018 in conjunction with the FY 19 audit. While these costs will continue to be somewhat high in 2Q20, with the 10-K and now the 10-Q filed, we expect them to subside in the second half and help increase operating leverage.

"Nonetheless, we continued to move forward in 1Q20 with our capital allocation strategy. We reduced shares outstanding 4% year over year, buying back 332,671 shares, for $6.4 million, and still ended the quarter with $13.2 million of cash compared to $14.1 million at September 30th. In addition, free cash flow continues at a run rate of approximately $30 million based on $34 million in net cash from operating activities less $4 million of maintenance capital expenditures.

"To increase our financial flexibility, in 1Q20 and 2Q20 we refinanced $12.2 million of debt, eliminating $10.8 million of near-term non-realty balloon payments, to avoid any large near-term cash needs. This flexibility will be further enhanced when we close on approximately $6.7 million in excess properties under contract to sell, and we sell or lease remaining excess properties with approximately $9 million in market value."

1Q20 REVIEW (All comparisons to 1Q19 unless otherwise noted)

Total Revenues: Total revenues of $48.4 million rose $4.4 million or 9.9%. Growth reflected increases of $2.4 million (+13.3%) in alcoholic beverages, $1.8 million (+30.9%) in food, and $319K (+11.8%) in other. Service revenues declined $138K (-0.8%). Beverage and food reflected strong sales at Bombshells. Service reflected one less holiday sales week for clubs.

Total revenues of rose or 9.9%. Growth reflected increases of (+13.3%) in alcoholic beverages, (+30.9%) in food, and (+11.8%) in other. Service revenues declined (-0.8%). Beverage and food reflected strong sales at Bombshells. Service reflected one less holiday sales week for clubs. Operating Income: Due to the company's growth and other factors, operating expenses increased $5.8 million or 17.7%. Cost of goods increased $964K or 16.6%, reflecting a higher amount and proportion of beverage and food sales. Salaries and wages and SG&A increased $3.6 million or 13.9% due to more units open, Bombshells pre-opening costs, and expenses related to RCI's recently filed 10-K. Other gains, net, declined $1.1 million from 1Q19, when three non-income producing assets were sold. As a result, GAAP operating income declined $1.4 million , while non-GAAP operating income fell only $375K .

Due to the company's growth and other factors, operating expenses increased or 17.7%. Cost of goods increased or 16.6%, reflecting a higher amount and proportion of beverage and food sales. Salaries and wages and SG&A increased or 13.9% due to more units open, Bombshells pre-opening costs, and expenses related to RCI's recently filed 10-K. Other gains, net, declined from 1Q19, when three non-income producing assets were sold. As a result, GAAP operating income declined , while non-GAAP operating income fell only . Nightclubs Segment: Revenues increased slightly to $37.9 million , with 38 units compared to 39, as sales of new clubs offset clubs closed for part of the quarter and the shorter holiday selling season. GAAP operating income declined $1.6 million from 1Q19, which included most of the 1Q19 gains on sales. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income fell only $440K .

Revenues increased slightly to , with 38 units compared to 39, as sales of new clubs offset clubs closed for part of the quarter and the shorter holiday selling season. GAAP operating income declined from 1Q19, which included most of the 1Q19 gains on sales. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income fell only . Bombshells Segment: Revenues of $10.4 million increased 72.1%, with 9 units compared to 7. Revenues from new units totaled $4.8 million from four Houston area locations—Pearland (opened April 2018 ), I-10 ( December 2018 ), Tomball ( March 2019 ), and Katy ( October 22, 2019 ), which experienced a record month for a Bombshells in November. Same-store sales increased 19.2%. Units also benefitted from increased traffic as a result of the Houston pro baseball team playing through to the 7th game of the championship. Operating margin expanded to 15.2% compared to 2.0%. Segment profit jumped to $1.6 million from $119K .

Revenues of increased 72.1%, with 9 units compared to 7. Revenues from new units totaled from four area locations—Pearland (opened ), I-10 ( ), ( ), and Katy ( ), which experienced a record month for a Bombshells in November. Same-store sales increased 19.2%. Units also benefitted from increased traffic as a result of the pro baseball team playing through to the 7th game of the championship. Operating margin expanded to 15.2% compared to 2.0%. Segment profit jumped to from . Other Metrics

Occupancy Costs (rent and interest expense as a percentage of total revenues) were 7.3% compared to 8.0%. 1Q19 reflected lower debt at lower average interest rates and increased revenues.

(rent and interest expense as a percentage of total revenues) were 7.3% compared to 8.0%. 1Q19 reflected lower debt at lower average interest rates and increased revenues.

Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $13.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $14.1 million at September 30, 2019 and $9.4 million at December 31, 2018 .

totaled at compared to at and at .

Long-Term Debt of $141.8 million at December 31, 2019 fell $1.7 million from September 30, 2019 and $11.3 million from December 31, 2018 , due to scheduled paydowns and loan repayments, partially offset by new debt to fund the Bombshells expansion.

of at fell from and from , due to scheduled paydowns and loan repayments, partially offset by new debt to fund the Bombshells expansion.

Operating lease liabilities: We adopted ASC 842, Leases. This resulted in an increase of $27.3 million in total assets with the recognition of operating lease right-of-use assets net of the reclassification of deferred rent liability of $1.2 million , and an increase in total liabilities with the recognition of $28.6 million operating lease liabilities.

We adopted ASC 842, Leases. This resulted in an increase of in total assets with the recognition of operating lease right-of-use assets net of the reclassification of deferred rent liability of , and an increase in total liabilities with the recognition of operating lease liabilities.

Maintenance Capital Expenditures of $1.0 million increased from $376K due to remodeling of Bombshells Dallas and upgrading of our two South Florida clubs in advance of the pro football championship in 2Q20.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share . We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, and (f) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 21.8% and 22.2% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, and (f) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 21.8% and 22.2% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the quarter ended and 2018, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA . We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, and (g) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, and (g) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

Notes

Unit counts above are at period end.

All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Planned opening dates are subject to change due to weather, which could affect construction schedules, and scheduling of final municipal inspections.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) our ability to regain and maintain compliance with the filing requirements of the SEC and the Nasdaq Stock Market, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)

































For the Three Months Ended December 31,









2019

2018









Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues

















Sales of alcoholic beverages

$ 20,743

42.9%

$ 18,310

41.6%

Sales of food and merchandise

7,447

15.4%

5,690

12.9%

Service revenues

17,193

35.5%

17,331

39.4%

Other

3,011

6.2%

2,692

6.1%



Total revenues

48,394

100.0%

44,023

100.0% Operating expenses

















Cost of goods sold



















Alcoholic beverages sold

4,146

20.0%

3,736

20.4%



Food and merchandise sold

2,553

34.3%

1,984

34.9%



Service and other

77

0.4%

92

0.5%





Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)

6,776

14.0%

5,812

13.2%

Salaries and wages

13,223

27.3%

12,096

27.5%

Selling, general and administrative

16,531

34.2%

14,027

31.9%

Depreciation and amortization

2,204

4.6%

2,053

4.7%

Other gains, net

(26)

-0.1%

(1,097)

-2.5%



Total operating expenses

38,708

80.0%

32,891

74.7% Income from operations

9,686

20.0%

11,132

25.3% Other income (expenses)

















Interest expense

(2,485)

-5.1%

(2,521)

-5.7%

Interest income

98

0.2%

51

0.1%

Non-operating loss

(72)

-0.1%

(447)

-1.0% Income before income taxes

7,227

14.9%

8,215

18.7% Income tax expense

1,593

3.3%

1,811

4.1% Net income

5,634

11.6%

6,404

14.5% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

0.0%

(60)

-0.1% Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ 5,634

11.6%

$ 6,344

14.4%























Earnings per share

















Basic and diluted

$ 0.60





$ 0.65



























Weighted average shares outstanding

















Basic and diluted

9,322





9,713



























Dividends per share

$ 0.03





$ 0.03





RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)













For the Three Months



Ended December 31,



2019

2018 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ 5,634

$ 6,344 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,593

1,811 Interest expense, net

2,387

2,470 Settlement of lawsuits

24

60 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(30)

(1,157) Unrealized loss on equity securities

72

447 Gain on insurance

(20)

- Depreciation and amortization

2,204

2,053 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,864

$ 12,028









Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income







Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ 5,634

$ 6,344 Amortization of intangibles

156

156 Settlement of lawsuits

24

60 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(30)

(1,157) Unrealized loss on equity securities

72

447 Gain on insurance

(20)

- Net income tax effect of adjustments above

(26)

110 Non-GAAP net income

$ 5,810

$ 5,960









Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







Diluted shares

9,322

9,713 GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.60

$ 0.65 Amortization of intangibles

0.02

0.02 Settlement of lawsuits

0.00

0.01 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(0.00)

(0.12) Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.01

0.05 Gain on insurance

(0.00)

- Net income tax effect of adjustments above

(0.00)

0.01 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.62

$ 0.61









Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income







Income from operations

$ 9,686

$ 11,132 Amortization of intangibles

156

156 Settlement of lawsuits

24

60 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(30)

(1,157) Gain on insurance

(20)

- Non-GAAP operating income

$ 9,816

$ 10,191









Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin







GAAP operating margin

20.0%

25.3% Amortization of intangibles

0.3%

0.4% Settlement of lawsuits

0.0%

0.1% Gain on sale of businesses and assets

-0.1%

-2.6% Gain on insurance

0.0%

0.0% Non-GAAP operating margin

20.3%

23.1%









Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 10,273

$ 11,452 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

1,021

376 Free cash flow

$ 9,252

$ 11,076

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

















For the Three Months





Ended December 31,





2019

2018 Revenues









Nightclubs

$ 37,859

$ 37,728

Bombshells

10,350

6,013

Other

185

282





$ 48,394

$ 44,023











Income (loss) from operations









Nightclubs

$ 13,776

$ 15,387

Bombshells

1,573

119

Other

(207)

(119)

General corporate

(5,456)

(4,255)





$ 9,686

$ 11,132

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)













































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 13,776

$ 1,573

$ (207)

$ (5,456)

$ 9,686

$ 15,387

$ 119

$ (119)

$ (4,255)

$ 11,132 Amortization of intangibles

57

4

95

-

156

-

-

-

156

156 Settlement of lawsuits

24

-

-

-

24

45

3

-

12

60 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

3

-

-

(33)

(30)

(1,152)

-

(5)

-

(1,157) Gain on insurance

(20)

-

-

-

(20)

-

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 13,840

$ 1,577

$ (112)

$ (5,489)

$ 9,816

$ 14,280

$ 122

$ (124)

$ (4,087)

$ 10,191









































GAAP operating margin

36.4%

15.2%

-111.9%

-11.3%

20.0%

40.8%

2.0%

-42.2%

-9.7%

25.3% Non-GAAP operating margin

36.6%

15.2%

-60.5%

-11.3%

20.3%

37.8%

2.0%

-44.0%

-9.3%

23.1%

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





















For the Three Months Ended







December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 5,634

$ 6,404 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

2,204

2,053

Deferred tax expense (credit)

(150)

458

Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(30)

(1,176)

Unrealized loss on equity securities

72

447

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

61

95

Deferred rent expense

-

142

Noncash lease expense

329

-

Gain on insurance

(20)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

2,345

1,723



Inventories

(141)

(163)



Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

1,565

1,939



Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

(1,596)

(470)

Net cash provided by operating activities

10,273

11,452 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets

51

1,245 Proceeds from insurance

932

- Proceeds from notes receivable

357

32 Additions to property and equipment

(4,058)

(7,295) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

-

(13,500)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,718)

(19,518) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from long-term debt

318

5,652 Payments on long-term debt

(2,081)

(5,279) Purchase of treasury stock

(6,441)

(355) Payment of dividends

(279)

(291) Distribution to noncontrolling interests

(10)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(8,493)

(273) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(938)

(8,339) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

14,097

17,726 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 13,159

$ 9,387

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,









2019

2019

2018 ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,159

$ 14,097

$ 9,387

Accounts receivable, net

3,131

6,289

5,583

Current portion of notes receivable

659

954

-

Inventories

2,739

2,598

2,578

Prepaid insurance

4,150

5,446

3,603

Other current assets

2,236

2,521

1,560

Assets held for sale

4,825

2,866

2,356



Total current assets

30,899

34,771

25,067 Property and equipment, net

183,657

183,956

187,502 Operating lease right-of-use assets

26,981

-

- Notes receivable, net of current portion

4,149

4,211

3,467 Goodwill

53,630

53,630

54,731 Intangibles, net

75,795

75,951

77,289 Other assets

1,062

1,118

1,466





Total assets

$ 376,173

$ 353,637

$ 349,522



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 3,202

$ 3,810

$ 2,357

Accrued liabilities

13,759

14,644

11,940

Current portion of long-term debt

14,898

15,754

14,898

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,521

-

-



Total current liabilities

33,380

34,208

29,195 Deferred tax liability, net

21,508

21,658

21,473 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs

126,928

127,774

138,197 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

26,745

-

- Other long-term liabilities

407

1,696

1,567



Total liabilities

208,968

185,336

190,432



















Commitments and contingencies































Equity













Preferred stock

-

-

-

Common stock

93

96

97

Additional paid-in capital

54,874

61,312

63,857

Retained earnings

112,404

107,049

95,179



Total RCIHH stockholders' equity

167,371

168,457

159,133

Noncontrolling interests

(166)

(156)

(43)



Total equity

167,205

168,301

159,090





Total liabilities and equity

$ 376,173

$ 353,637

$ 349,522

