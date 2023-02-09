RCI Reports 1Q23 Results: Total Revenues $70.0M, GAAP EPS $1.11, Non-GAAP EPS $1.19

* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., said: "1Q23 results were generally in line with our expectations as we launched our big, three-year growth plan for fiscal 23-25. Thanks to our loyal and dedicated teams for all their hard work and effort."

"During 1Q23, a 21.4% year-over-year increase in Nightclubs operating income more than offset challenging comparisons in Bombshells. GAAP EPS and net cash from operating activities, and non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow, were affected by higher than anticipated repairs and maintenance capital expenditures that happened to occur during the quarter. Nonetheless, adjusted EBITDA increased 13.9% year-over-year, and we ended 1Q23 with $34.1 million in cash."

"To continue with our mission of growing free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA in the years ahead, we now have numerous acquisitions and projects in development. These include our pending acquisition of the five Baby Dolls and Chicas Locas adult nightclubs in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston; our exciting new Rick's Cabaret Steakhouse & Casino in Central City, CO; and new Bombshells in Alabama, Colorado, and Texas."

1Q23 Segments

Nightclubs: Revenues of $56.3 million and operating income of $22.7 million . 1Q23 revenues included $15.3 million from the 15 clubs acquired in FY22 and one of two clubs acquired in 1Q23, and a 23.4% year-over-year increase in higher-margin service revenues. Same-store sales also increased. 1 Operating margin was 40.4% versus 40.1% in 1Q22 due to increased operating leverage from higher sales, partially offset by increased amortization of club licenses.

Revenues of and operating income of . 1Q23 revenues included from the 15 clubs acquired in FY22 and one of two clubs acquired in 1Q23, and a 23.4% year-over-year increase in higher-margin service revenues. Same-store sales also increased. Operating margin was 40.4% versus 40.1% in 1Q22 due to increased operating leverage from higher sales, partially offset by increased amortization of club licenses. Bombshells: Revenues of $13.4 million and operating income of $1.8 million . Revenues included $1.3 million in sales from the Arlington, TX , location (opened December 2021 ). Same-store sales declined.1 Operating margin was 13.8% versus 19.0% primarily due to reduced operating leverage compared with 1Q22, when the chain benefitted from an unusually favorable local market environment.

1Q23 Consolidated (Comparisons are to 1Q22 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)

Cost of goods sold: 12.9% vs. 14.4% mainly due to increased higher-margin service revenues in the sales mix.

12.9% vs. 14.4% mainly due to increased higher-margin service revenues in the sales mix. Salaries and wages: Level at 26.7% vs. 26.7%.

Level at 26.7% vs. 26.7%. SG&A: 32.5% vs. 29.9% mainly due to non-cash stock-based compensation of $0.9 million and $0.4 million of repairs. Excluding these items, 1Q23 SG&A would have been 29.5%.

32.5% vs. 29.9% mainly due to non-cash stock-based compensation of and of repairs. Excluding these items, 1Q23 SG&A would have been 29.5%. Depreciation and amortization: 4.7% vs. 3.5% due to increased depreciable assets from newly acquired and constructed units and amortization of licenses from clubs at leased locations.

4.7% vs. 3.5% due to increased depreciable assets from newly acquired and constructed units and amortization of licenses from clubs at leased locations. Operating margin: 24.2% vs. 25.7% (level at 25.6% vs. 25.6% non-GAAP).

24.2% vs. 25.7% (level at 25.6% vs. 25.6% non-GAAP). Interest expense: 5.3% vs. 4.2%, primarily reflecting higher average debt mostly from seller-financed promissory notes from FY22 acquisitions.

5.3% vs. 4.2%, primarily reflecting higher average debt mostly from seller-financed promissory notes from FY22 acquisitions. Income tax expense: $3.0 million vs. $2.9 million . The effective tax rate was 22.8% compared to 21.7%.

vs. . The effective tax rate was 22.8% compared to 21.7%. Weighted average shares outstanding: Decreased 1.9% due to repurchases, partially offset by shares issued for clubs acquired in October 2021 .

Decreased 1.9% due to repurchases, partially offset by shares issued for clubs acquired in . Debt: $211.2 million at 12/31/22 compared to $202.5 million at 9/30/22. The increase primarily reflected financing for the acquisitions of Heartbreakers Gentlemen's Club; Lubbock, TX land for a Bombshells; and the Denver food hall.

Note

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic disrupted and may continue to disrupt our business, which has and could continue to materially affect our operations, financial condition, and results of operations for an extended period of time. All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) settlement of lawsuits, and (e) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) settlement of lawsuits, and (e) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share . We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gain on debt extinguishment, (g) stock-based compensation, and (h) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 22.7% and 22.3% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gain on debt extinguishment, (g) stock-based compensation, and (h) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 22.7% and 22.3% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended and 2021, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA . We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, (h) gain on debt extinguishment, and (i) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, (h) gain on debt extinguishment, and (i) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (Twitter: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

1 See our January 10, 2023 news release on 1Q23 sales for more details.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)

















For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues













Sales of alcoholic beverages $ 29,650

42.4 %

$ 26,431

42.7 % Sales of food and merchandise 10,347

14.8 %

10,894

17.6 % Service revenues 25,563

36.5 %

20,876

33.8 % Other 4,408

6.3 %

3,635

5.9 % Total revenues 69,968

100.0 %

61,836

100.0 % Operating expenses













Cost of goods sold













Alcoholic beverages sold 5,374

18.1 %

4,834

18.3 % Food and merchandise sold 3,586

34.7 %

3,957

36.3 % Service and other 49

0.2 %

100

0.4 % Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below) 9,009

12.9 %

8,891

14.4 % Salaries and wages 18,676

26.7 %

16,505

26.7 % Selling, general and administrative 22,732

32.5 %

18,486

29.9 % Depreciation and amortization 3,307

4.7 %

2,194

3.5 % Other gains, net (654)

-0.9 %

(151)

-0.2 % Total operating expenses 53,070

75.8 %

45,925

74.3 % Income from operations 16,898

24.2 %

15,911

25.7 % Other income (expenses)













Interest expense (3,687)

-5.3 %

(2,604)

-4.2 % Interest income 91

0.1 %

106

0.2 % Non-operating gains, net -

0.0 %

84

0.1 % Income before income taxes 13,302

19.0 %

13,497

21.8 % Income tax expense 3,031

4.3 %

2,933

4.7 % Net income 10,271

14.7 %

10,564

17.1 % Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (33)

0.0 %

11

0.0 % Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders $ 10,238

14.6 %

$ 10,575

17.1 %















Earnings per share













Basic and diluted $ 1.11





$ 1.12



















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic and diluted 9,230,258





9,407,519



















Dividends per share $ 0.05





$ 0.04





RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)









For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA





Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 10,238

$ 10,575 Income tax expense 3,031

2,933 Interest expense, net 3,596

2,498 Settlement of lawsuits -

192 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (590)

(342) Gain on debt extinguishment -

(85) Unrealized loss on equity securities -

1 Gain on insurance (64)

(1) Stock-based compensation 941

- Depreciation and amortization 3,307

2,194 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,459

$ 17,965







Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income





Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 10,238

$ 10,575 Amortization of intangibles 695

50 Settlement of lawsuits -

192 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (590)

(342) Gain on debt extinguishment -

(85) Unrealized loss on equity securities -

1 Gain on insurance (64)

(1) Stock-based compensation 941

- Net income tax effect (200)

(38) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,020

$ 10,352







Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share





Diluted shares 9,230,258

9,407,519 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.11

$ 1.12 Amortization of intangibles 0.08

0.01 Settlement of lawsuits -

0.02 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (0.06)

(0.04) Gain on debt extinguishment -

(0.01) Unrealized loss on equity securities -

0.00 Gain on insurance (0.01)

(0.00) Stock-based compensation 0.10

- Net income tax effect (0.02)

(0.00) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.19

$ 1.10







Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income





Income from operations $ 16,898

$ 15,911 Amortization of intangibles 695

50 Settlement of lawsuits -

192 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (590)

(342) Gain on insurance (64)

(1) Stock-based compensation 941

- Non-GAAP operating income $ 17,880

$ 15,810







Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin





GAAP operating margin 24.2 %

25.7 % Amortization of intangibles 1.0 %

0.1 % Settlement of lawsuits 0.0 %

0.3 % Gain on sale of businesses and assets -0.8 %

-0.6 % Gain on insurance -0.1 %

0.0 % Stock-based compensation 1.3 %

0.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 25.6 %

25.6 %







Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,895

$ 16,264 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 1,864

998 Free cash flow $ 13,031

$ 15,266

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)









For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Revenues





Nightclubs $ 56,325

$ 46,781 Bombshells 13,431

14,771 Other 212

284

$ 69,968

$ 61,836







Income (loss) from operations





Nightclubs $ 22,740

$ 18,736 Bombshells 1,847

2,802 Other (185)

(43) Corporate (7,504)

(5,584)

$ 16,898

$ 15,911

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)









































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations $ 22,740

$ 1,847

$ (185)

$ (7,504)

$ 16,898

$ 18,736

$ 2,802

$ (43)

$ (5,584)

$ 15,911 Amortization of intangibles 628

2

61

4

695

47

3

-

-

50 Settlement of lawsuits -

-

-

-

-

177

10

-

5

192 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (569)

-

-

(21)

(590)

45

13

-

(400)

(342) Gain on insurance (48)

-

-

(16)

(64)

(1)

-

-

-

(1) Stock-based compensation -

-

-

941

941

-

-





-

- Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 22,751

$ 1,849

$ (124)

$ (6,596)

$ 17,880

$ 19,004

$ 2,828

$ (43)

$ (5,979)

$ 15,810







































GAAP operating margin 40.4 %

13.8 %

-87.3 %

-10.7 %

24.2 %

40.1 %

19.0 %

-15.1 %

-9.0 %

25.7 % Non-GAAP operating margin 40.4 %

13.8 %

-58.5 %

-9.4 %

25.6 %

40.6 %

19.1 %

-15.1 %

-9.7 %

25.6 %

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)









For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 10,271

$ 10,564 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,307

2,194 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (686)

(523) Gain on debt extinguishment -

(83) Unrealized loss on equity securities -

1 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 144

51 Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable -

17 Noncash lease expense 719

629 Stock-based compensation 941

- Gain on insurance (64)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 1,447

1,344 Inventories (94)

(445) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (7,208)

(6,519) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 6,118

9,034 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,895

16,264 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets 2,784

803 Proceeds from insurance 64

185 Proceeds from notes receivable 55

34 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (12,553)

(9,850) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (4,000)

(39,302) Net cash used in investing activities (13,650)

(48,130) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from debt obligations 1,500

17,002 Payments on debt obligations (3,361)

(2,488) Purchase of treasury stock (98)

- Payment of dividends (462)

(380) Payment of loan origination costs (96)

- Share in return of investment by noncontrolling partner (600)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,117)

14,134 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,872)

(17,732) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 35,980

35,686 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 34,108

$ 17,954

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)













December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2022

2021 ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,108

$ 35,980

$ 17,954 Accounts receivable, net 6,016

8,510

6,012 Current portion of notes receivable 235

230

225 Inventories 4,051

3,893

3,530 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,611

1,499

8,245 Assets held for sale -

1,049

3,113 Total current assets 53,021

51,161

39,079 Property and equipment, net 246,536

224,615

203,878 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,329

37,048

35,845 Notes receivable, net of current portion 4,631

4,691

5,512 Goodwill 70,189

67,767

54,484 Intangibles, net 143,949

144,049

125,314 Other assets 1,503

1,407

1,566 Total assets $ 556,158

$ 530,738

$ 465,678











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 5,182

$ 5,482

$ 5,807 Accrued liabilities 18,864

11,328

18,413 Current portion of debt obligations, net 13,291

11,896

9,003 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,850

2,795

2,288 Total current liabilities 40,187

31,501

35,511 Deferred tax liability, net 30,562

30,562

22,040 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 197,943

190,567

152,847 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 35,270

36,001

35,154 Other long-term liabilities 386

349

357 Total liabilities 304,348

288,980

245,909











Commitments and contingencies





















Equity









Preferred stock -

-

- Common stock 92

92

95 Additional paid-in capital 68,070

67,227

80,397 Retained earnings 183,726

173,950

139,888 Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 251,888

241,269

220,380 Noncontrolling interests (78)

489

(611) Total equity 251,810

241,758

219,769 Total liabilities and equity $ 556,158

$ 530,738

$ 465,678

