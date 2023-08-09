RCI Reports 3Q23 Results: Total Revenues $77.1M, GAAP EPS $0.96, Non-GAAP EPS $1.30

Summary Financials (in millions except EPS) 3Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Total revenues $77.1 $70.7 $218.5 $196.2 EPS $0.96 $1.48 $2.91 $3.76 Non-GAAP EPS1 $1.30 $1.60 $3.80 $3.89 Net cash from operating activities $15.3 $18.9 $47.0 $46.8 Free cash flow1 $14.3 $18.02 $42.1 $44.42 Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $9.1 $13.9 $27.1 $35.4 Adjusted EBITDA1 $22.7 $24.6 $64.8 $62.5 Weighted average shares used in computing EPS – basic and diluted 9.43 9.39 9.31 9.43

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below 2 3Q22 and 9M22 free cash flow included receipt of $2.2M tax refund

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., said: "Third quarter revenues of $77.1 million increased 9.0% year over year, generating free cash flow of $14.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $22.7 million. As a result, FCF and adjusted EBITDA margins were generally in line year-to-date with our respective 20% and 30% targets.

"It should be noted the year-ago quarter, aided by the end of Covid restrictions, had one of the highest levels of operating leverage that we have experienced the last five years which affects direct comparisons to 3Q23. Having said that, we do believe 3Q23 same store sales were held back by the increase in vacation travel, the extreme Texas heat, and economic uncertainty."

"To date in 4Q23, we have repurchased 10,440 common shares for $725,423 or an average of $69.48 each. Currently, we still have $18.0 million in available stock repurchase authorization."

"Later in 4Q23, we expect to open a new Bombshells in Stafford, TX. In FY24, we plan to relaunch a temporarily closed club and open two new clubs in Fort Worth and in Lubbock, TX. We are working on the launch of three new Bombshells in Lubbock and Rowlett, TX, and downtown Denver. We also hope to open our Rick's Cabaret Steakhouse & Casino and Bombshells Sports Casino, both in Central City, CO, and we will continue to pursue new club acquisitions in FY24."

3Q23 Segments (Comparisons are to 3Q22 unless indicated otherwise)

Nightclubs: Revenues were $62.4 million , an increase of 14.2%, primarily reflecting an increase from newly acquired and remodeled clubs, partially offset by a same-store sales decline. 3 By revenue type, service increased 4.8%, alcoholic beverage 24.1%, and food, merchandise and other 17.7%. The year-over-year changes reflect in part the lower proportion of service revenues in the newly acquired Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas clubs sales mix as compared to Nightclubs average. Operating income was $20.4 million compared to $22.5 million or 32.7% of revenues compared to 41.1%. 3Q23 included higher impairment and amortization of SOB licenses. Non-GAAP operating income was $23.6 million compared to $23.3 million or 37.7% of revenues compared to 42.7%.

Revenues were , an increase of 14.2%, primarily reflecting an increase from newly acquired and remodeled clubs, partially offset by a same-store sales decline. By revenue type, service increased 4.8%, alcoholic beverage 24.1%, and food, merchandise and other 17.7%. The year-over-year changes reflect in part the lower proportion of service revenues in the newly acquired Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas clubs sales mix as compared to Nightclubs average. Operating income was compared to or 32.7% of revenues compared to 41.1%. 3Q23 included higher impairment and amortization of SOB licenses. Non-GAAP operating income was compared to or 37.7% of revenues compared to 42.7%. Bombshells: Revenues were $14.4 million , a decline of 8.8%, primarily reflecting a decline in same-store sales, partially offset by an increase from newly acquired and opened units.3 By revenue type, food and merchandise fell 11.8% and alcoholic beverage decreased 7.7%. Operating income was $1.7 million compared to $3.1 million or 11.8% of revenues compared to 19.4%. Non-GAAP operating income was $1.8 million compared to $3.7 million or 12.8% of revenues compared to 23.6%. The change in Bombshells performance mainly reflects higher year-ago guest traffic and customer spending.

3See our July 11, 2023 news release on 3Q23 sales for more details

3Q23 Consolidated (Comparisons are to 3Q22 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)

Operating margin was 20.1% compared to 29.0%. On a non-GAAP basis, it was 25.3% compared to 31.2%. The year-over-year difference reflects 3Q22's unusually high operating leverage. Otherwise, 3Q23's non-GAAP operating margin was in line with 1Q23's 25.6% and 2Q23's 26.6%.

was 20.1% compared to 29.0%. On a non-GAAP basis, it was 25.3% compared to 31.2%. The year-over-year difference reflects 3Q22's unusually high operating leverage. Otherwise, 3Q23's non-GAAP operating margin was in line with 1Q23's 25.6% and 2Q23's 26.6%. Interest expense was 5.6% compared to 4.3% as a result of higher average debt mostly from seller-financed promissory notes related to FY22-23 acquisitions.

was 5.6% compared to 4.3% as a result of higher average debt mostly from seller-financed promissory notes related to FY22-23 acquisitions. Weighted average shares outstanding increased 0.4% year over year due to shares used in the 2Q23 Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition.

increased 0.4% year over year due to shares used in the 2Q23 Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition. Debt: $243.8 million at 6/30/23 compared to $245.8 million at 3/31/23 primarily due to paydowns.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, (h) stock-based compensation, and (i) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 21.6% and 21.6% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, (h) stock-based compensation, and (i) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 21.6% and 21.6% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended and 2022, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, (i) gain on debt extinguishment, and (j) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, (i) gain on debt extinguishment, and (j) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. We also use certain non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Amount % of Revenue

Amount % of Revenue

Amount % of Revenue

Amount % of Revenue Revenues





















Sales of alcoholic beverages $ 34,151 44.3 %

$ 29,738 42.1 %

$ 93,937 43.0 %

$ 83,504 42.6 % Sales of food and merchandise 11,405 14.8 %

11,574 16.4 %

32,757 15.0 %

33,628 17.1 % Service revenues 26,663 34.6 %

25,444 36.0 %

77,916 35.7 %

67,821 34.6 % Other 4,836 6.3 %

3,958 5.6 %

13,930 6.4 %

11,289 5.8 % Total revenues 77,055 100.0 %

70,714 100.0 %

218,540 100.0 %

196,242 100.0 % Operating expenses





















Cost of goods sold





















Alcoholic beverages sold 6,397 18.7 %

5,177 17.4 %

17,136 18.2 %

14,907 17.9 % Food and merchandise sold 4,106 36.0 %

3,959 34.2 %

11,429 34.9 %

11,756 35.0 % Service and other 26 0.1 %

46 0.2 %

91 0.1 %

170 0.2 % Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below) 10,529 13.7 %

9,182 13.0 %

28,656 13.1 %

26,833 13.7 % Salaries and wages 20,578 26.7 %

17,387 24.6 %

58,682 26.9 %

50,422 25.7 % Selling, general and administrative 23,803 30.9 %

19,572 27.7 %

68,561 31.4 %

56,495 28.8 % Depreciation and amortization 4,041 5.2 %

2,565 3.6 %

11,108 5.1 %

7,636 3.9 % Other charges, net 2,589 3.4 %

1,501 2.1 %

5,693 2.6 %

1,357 0.7 % Total operating expenses 61,540 79.9 %

50,207 71.0 %

172,700 79.0 %

142,743 72.7 % Income from operations 15,515 20.1 %

20,507 29.0 %

45,840 21.0 %

53,499 27.3 % Other income (expenses)





















Interest expense (4,316) (5.6) %

(3,028) (4.3) %

(11,680) (5.3) %

(8,496) (4.3) % Interest income 87 0.1 %

103 0.1 %

268 0.1 %

321 0.2 % Non-operating gains, net — — %

127 0.2 %

— — %

211 0.1 % Income before income taxes 11,286 14.6 %

17,709 25.0 %

34,428 15.8 %

45,535 23.2 % Income tax expense 2,269 2.9 %

3,767 5.3 %

7,447 3.4 %

10,056 5.1 % Net income 9,017 11.7 %

13,942 19.7 %

26,981 12.3 %

35,479 18.1 % Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 68 0.1 %

(40) (0.1) %

74 0.0 %

(50) (0.0) % Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders $ 9,085 11.8 %

$ 13,902 19.7 %

$ 27,055 12.4 %

$ 35,429 18.1 %























Earnings per share





















Basic and diluted $ 0.96



$ 1.48



$ 2.91



$ 3.76

























Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share





















Basic and diluted 9,430,225



9,389,675



9,308,624



9,428,461

























Dividends per share $ 0.06



$ 0.05



$ 0.17



$ 0.14



RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)











For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 9,085 $ 13,902 $ 27,055 $ 35,429 Income tax expense 2,269 3,767 7,447 10,056 Interest expense, net 4,229 2,925 11,412 8,175 Settlement of lawsuits 63 132 3,183 709 Impairment of assets 2,631 1,722 3,293 1,722 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (105) (266) (692) (666) Gain on debt extinguishment — (53) — (138) Unrealized loss on equity securities — — — 1 Gain on insurance — (87) (91) (408) Stock-based compensation 470 — 2,117 — Depreciation and amortization 4,041 2,565 11,108 7,636 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,683 $ 24,607 $ 64,832 $ 62,516









Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income







Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 9,085 $ 13,902 $ 27,055 $ 35,429 Amortization of intangibles 918 25 2,722 124 Settlement of lawsuits 63 132 3,183 709 Impairment of assets 2,631 1,722 3,293 1,722 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (105) (266) (692) (666) Gain on debt extinguishment — (53) — (138) Unrealized loss on equity securities — — — 1 Gain on insurance — (87) (91) (408) Stock-based compensation 470 — 2,117 — Net income tax effect (812) (312) (2,258) (59) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,250 $ 15,063 $ 35,329 $ 36,714









Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







Diluted shares 9,430,225 9,389,675 9,308,624 9,428,461 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 1.48 $ 2.91 $ 3.76 Amortization of intangibles 0.10 0.00 0.29 0.01 Settlement of lawsuits 0.01 0.01 0.34 0.08 Impairment of assets 0.28 0.18 0.35 0.18 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (0.01) (0.03) (0.07) (0.07) Gain on debt extinguishment 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 (0.01) Unrealized loss on equity securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Gain on insurance 0.00 (0.01) (0.01) (0.04) Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.00 0.23 0.00 Net income tax effect (0.09) (0.03) (0.24) (0.01) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.60 $ 3.80 $ 3.89









Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income







Income from operations $ 15,515 $ 20,507 $ 45,840 $ 53,499 Amortization of intangibles 918 25 2,722 124 Settlement of lawsuits 63 132 3,183 709 Impairment of assets 2,631 1,722 3,293 1,722 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (105) (266) (692) (666) Gain on insurance — (87) (91) (408) Stock-based compensation 470 — 2,117 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 19,492 $ 22,033 $ 56,372 $ 54,980









Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin







Income from operations 20.1 % 29.0 % 21.0 % 27.3 % Amortization of intangibles 1.2 % 0.0 % 1.2 % 0.1 % Settlement of lawsuits 0.1 % 0.2 % 1.5 % 0.4 % Impairment of assets 3.4 % 2.4 % 1.5 % 0.9 % Gain on sale of businesses and assets (0.1) % (0.4) % (0.3) % (0.3) % Gain on insurance 0.0 % (0.1) % (0.0) % (0.2) % Stock-based compensation 0.6 % 0.0 % 1.0 % 0.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 25.3 % 31.2 % 25.8 % 28.0 %









Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,320 $ 18,893 $ 47,004 $ 46,754 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 1,064 869 4,949 2,385 Free cash flow $ 14,256 $ 18,024 $ 42,055 $ 44,369





















RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenues







Nightclubs $ 62,449 $ 54,684 $ 175,805 $ 149,639 Bombshells 14,397 15,789 42,143 45,893 Other 209 241 592 710

$ 77,055 $ 70,714 $ 218,540 $ 196,242









Income (loss) from operations







Nightclubs $ 20,392 $ 22,459 $ 61,127 $ 60,321 Bombshells 1,701 3,065 5,323 9,335 Other (300) (82) (653) (159) Corporate (6,278) (4,935) (19,957) (15,998)

$ 15,515 $ 20,507 $ 45,840 $ 53,499

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)























For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations $ 20,392 $ 1,701 $ (300) $ (6,278) $ 15,515 $ 22,459 $ 3,065 $ (82) $ (4,935) $ 20,507 Amortization of intangibles 624 81 208 5 918 23 1 — 1 25 Settlement of lawsuits 57 6 — — 63 124 8 — — 132 Impairment of assets 2,631 — — — 2,631 1,072 650 — — 1,722 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (153) 50 — (2) (105) (264) — — (2) (266) Gain on insurance — — — — — (87) — — — (87) Stock-based compensation — — — 470 470 — — — — — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 23,551 $ 1,838 $ (92) $ (5,805) $ 19,492 $ 23,327 $ 3,724 $ (82) $ (4,936) $ 22,033





















GAAP operating margin 32.7 % 11.8 % (143.5) % (8.1) % 20.1 % 41.1 % 19.4 % (34.0) % (7.0) % 29.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 37.7 % 12.8 % (44.0) % (7.5) % 25.3 % 42.7 % 23.6 % (34.0) % (7.0) % 31.2 %























For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations $ 61,127 $ 5,323 $ (653) $ (19,957) $ 45,840 $ 60,321 $ 9,335 $ (159) $ (15,998) $ 53,499 Amortization of intangibles 1,880 500 329 13 2,722 117 5 — 2 124 Settlement of lawsuits 3,174 9 — — 3,183 578 18 — 113 709 Impairment of assets 3,293 — — — 3,293 1,072 650 — — 1,722 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (734) 66 — (24) (692) (344) 17 — (339) (666) Gain on insurance (48) — — (43) (91) (408) — — — (408) Stock-based compensation — — — 2,117 2,117 — — — — — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 68,692 $ 5,898 $ (324) $ (17,894) $ 56,372 $ 61,336 $ 10,025 $ (159) $ (16,222) $ 54,980





















GAAP operating margin 34.8 % 12.6 % (110.3) % (9.1) % 21.0 % 40.3 % 20.3 % (22.4) % (8.2) % 27.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 39.1 % 14.0 % (54.7) % (8.2) % 25.8 % 41.0 % 21.8 % (22.4) % (8.3) % 28.0 %

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income $ 9,017 $ 13,942 $ 26,981 $ 35,479 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 4,041 2,565 11,108 7,636 Impairment of assets 2,631 1,722 3,293 1,722 Deferred income tax benefit (790) (409) (790) (409) Stock-based compensation 470 — 2,117 — Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (183) (574) (872) (1,282) Unrealized loss on equity securities — — — 1 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 162 63 453 199 Gain on debt extinguishment — — — (83) Noncash lease expense 763 487 2,226 1,725 Gain on insurance — (87) (91) (408) Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable — 700 — 753 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable 772 2,346 1,480 3,411 Inventories — (216) 79 (492) Prepaid expenses, other current and other assets 2,103 2,089 (3,602) (3,271) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (3,666) (3,735) 4,622 1,773 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,320 18,893 47,004 46,754 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets 1 1,701 2,811 4,611 Proceeds from insurance — 30 91 515 Proceeds from notes receivable 57 45 170 127 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (9,029) (3,183) (29,919) (17,173) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (5,000) (30,200) (44,302) Net cash used in investing activities (8,971) (6,407) (57,047) (56,222) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from debt obligations — 78 11,595 35,820 Payments on debt obligations (4,950) (3,424) (11,431) (10,714) Purchase of treasury stock — (9,212) (98) (12,057) Payment of dividends (565) (468) (1,580) (1,322) Payment of loan origination costs (34) (27) (239) (445) Share in return of investment by noncontrolling partner — — (600) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,549) (13,053) (2,353) 11,282 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 800 (567) (12,396) 1,814 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 22,784 38,067 35,980 35,686 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 23,584 $ 37,500 $ 23,584 $ 37,500

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,584 $ 35,980 $ 37,500 Accounts receivable, net 7,433 8,510 3,955 Current portion of notes receivable 244 230 226 Inventories 4,571 3,893 3,749 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,028 1,499 4,475 Assets held for sale — 1,049 6,989 Total current assets 40,860 51,161 56,894 Property and equipment, net 277,530 224,615 208,710 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 35,683 37,048 37,753 Notes receivable, net of current portion 4,507 4,691 4,750 Goodwill 78,684 67,767 61,399 Intangibles, net 181,262 144,049 130,585 Other assets 1,581 1,407 2,088 Total assets $ 620,107 $ 530,738 $ 502,179







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 7,762 $ 5,482 $ 5,767 Accrued liabilities 17,732 11,328 12,888 Current portion of debt obligations, net 23,824 11,896 12,295 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,923 2,795 2,730 Total current liabilities 52,241 31,501 33,680 Deferred tax liability, net 30,146 30,562 24,074 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 219,999 190,567 175,670 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 35,941 36,001 36,719 Other long-term liabilities 355 349 351 Total liabilities 338,682 288,980 270,494







Commitments and contingencies













Equity





Preferred stock — — — Common stock 94 92 93 Additional paid-in capital 82,091 67,227 68,342 Retained earnings 199,425 173,950 163,800 Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 281,610 241,269 232,235 Noncontrolling interests (185) 489 (550) Total equity 281,425 241,758 231,685 Total liabilities and equity $ 620,107 $ 530,738 $ 502,179

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.