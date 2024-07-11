RCI Reports 3Q24 Club & Restaurant Sales & Other Updates

Nightclubs: Total sales of $62.4 million increased 0.7% compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase primarily reflected 1.7% same-store sales growth and two new and reformatted clubs, partially offset by the temporary closing of three clubs being reformatted to liquor from BYOB. Compared to 2Q24, total Nightclubs sales increased 5.9%.

Bombshells: Total sales of $13.1 million declined 8.9% compared to the year-ago quarter. This reflected a 16.2% decline in SSS, partially offset by three locations not in SSS: Bombshells in San Antonio and Stafford in Texas and Cherry Creek Food Hall & Brewery in Greenwood Village (CO) with its Bombshells Kitchen. Compared to 2Q24, total Bombshells sales increased 2.7%.

Buyback Authorization: RCI's Board of Directors has authorized increasing the amount available under the company's share repurchase program by $25.0 million.

Casino Withdrawal: Applications to operate casinos were formally withdrawn from the Colorado Division of Gaming. Plans are moving ahead in Central City to open Rick's Cabaret & Steakhouse without gambling and to sell other properties no longer needed.

Beryl Update: After Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the greater Houston area, four Bombshells opened Monday, a fifth on Tuesday, and a club on Wednesday. The other two clubs and four Bombshells in the area are waiting for electricity to be restored. A couple of properties had minor damage that is being repaired, but not expected to affect operations.

Eric Langan, President & CEO of RCI, commented: "As we said on our last conference call, we are going 'back to basics,' focusing on the core tenets of our capital allocation strategy, to concentrate on our core businesses, generate higher sales, cut costs, optimize underperforming locations, finish projects as fast and efficiently as possible, and buy back shares."

"To that end, we're pleased to report our first quarterly increase in Nightclubs same-store sales since 2Q23 and the initial success of our current club reformatting program. We're also pleased to see Bombshells total sales increase sequentially. This reflects changes initiated mid-February. Clubs and restaurants also benefited from a strong pro sports playoff line-up, partially offset by temporary closures due to severe weather in Texas and South Florida."

"To date in FY24, we have opened two new locations—Bombshells Stafford (TX) in November 2023 and PT's Centerfold in Lubbock (TX) in March 2024. We expanded a location in June 2024, creating 'two clubs in one,' adding a Chicas Locas BYOB club in unused space in the same building as the Chicas Locas Dallas (TX) liquor club. We also reformatted three Texas clubs from BYOB to liquor, reopening them as Baby Dolls Abilene in April 2024 and Dallas Showclub and Chicas Locas Harlingen in June 2024. We continue to work on opening five more locations: Rick's Cabaret & Steakhouse in Central City (CO); Bombshells Denver (CO), Lubbock (TX) and Rowlett (TX); and Baby Dolls West Fort Worth (TX)."

Club & Restaurant Sales ($ in Millions)

3Q24 Total Sales Total Sales vs. 3Q23 Same-Store Sales vs. 3Q23 Nightclubs $62.4 +0.7 % +1.7 % Bombshells $13.1 -8.9 % -16.2 % Combined $75.5 -1.1 % -1.5 %

9M24 Total Sales Total Sales vs. 9M23 Same-Store Sales vs. 9M23 Nightclubs $181.9 +4.3 % -3.6 % Bombshells $38.6 -8.0 % -19.0 % Combined $220.6 +1.9 % -6.5 %

Revenues from non-core operations, such as third-party rents, and revenues from RCI's Other segment, are not included in Nightclubs and Bombshells sales above.

