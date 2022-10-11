RCI Reports 4Q22 Club & Restaurant Sales, Share Buybacks & Year-End Cash Position

RCI also announced it bought back 54,473 shares for $3.0 million in 4Q22 and ended FY22 with approximately $35.6 million cash and cash equivalents after making the share repurchases as well as $12.6 million in 4Q22 payments to acquire clubs and property for new Bombshells locations.

Club & Restaurant Sales ($ in Millions)



4Q22 Total Sales Total Sales vs. 4Q21 Same-Store Sales vs. 4Q21 Combined $70.0 +28.8 % -1.3 % Nightclubs $56.1 +40.4 % +3.2 % Bombshells $13.9 -3.6 % -13.3 %



FY22 Total Sales Total Sales vs. FY21 Same-Store Sales vs. FY21 Combined $264.3 +37.4 % +5.6 % Nightclubs $204.5 +50.6 % +10.1 % Bombshells $59.8 +5.5 % -4.6 %

Share Buybacks



4Q22 FY22 FY15-22 Repurchased Shares 54,473 268,185 2,049,032 Total Cash Used for Repurchase ($M) $3.0 $15.1 $40.0 Average Price Per Share $55.80 $56.29 $19.51

Notes

New club acquisitions contributed sales of $14.9 million in 4Q22 and $41.9 million in FY22. Fifteen clubs were acquired in FY22: 11 in October, one in November, one in May, one at the end of July, and one that was acquired the end of July that reopened the end of August.

in 4Q22 and in FY22. Fifteen clubs were acquired in FY22: 11 in October, one in November, one in May, one at the end of July, and one that was acquired the end of July that reopened the end of August. Northern clubs continued to rebound. Sales also included results from two renamed and reformatted clubs -- Scarlett's Cabaret San Antonio, which opened mid-September, and Scarlett's Cabaret Louisiana, which opened March. Both were closed in the year-ago fourth quarter.

Bombshells Arlington contributed sales of $1.4 million in 4Q22 and $5.7 million since its December opening.

contributed sales of in 4Q22 and since its December opening. The COVID pandemic first impacted sales in RCI's 2Q20. All locations were required to close mid-March 2020 . Bombshells and some Nightclubs began to reopen May 2020 . All Nightclubs were not fully reopened to their full operating hours until 4Q21. 3Q22 was the first period since 1Q20 not affected by COVID.

. Bombshells and some Nightclubs began to reopen . All Nightclubs were not fully reopened to their full operating hours until 4Q21. 3Q22 was the first period since 1Q20 not affected by COVID. Available stock purchase authorization at year-end FY22 was $18.9 million .

. Revenues from non-core operations, such as third-party rents, Bombshells franchise fees, and Other segment revenues, are not included in Nightclubs and Bombshells sales above.

All references to "RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.," "company," "we," "our," and similar terms refer to RCI and/or its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 60 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Diamond Cabaret, PT's Showclub, and Cheetah Gentlemen's Club. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.