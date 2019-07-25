RCI Reports Preliminary 2Q19 Financial Results
Jul 25, 2019, 08:30 ET
HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 ended March 31, 2019. The preliminary financial information presented in this news release has not been reviewed by an independent registered public accounting firm. See "Financial Information Is Preliminary and Subject to Change" below.
2Q19 vs. 2Q18
- Diluted EPS of $0.70 compared to $0.48
- Diluted Non-GAAP* EPS of $0.63 compared to $0.65
- 2Q19 GAAP included net pre-tax gains of $1.0 million on the sale of one parcel of excess Bombshells land and a former club parking lot vs. net pre-tax charges of $2.3 million in 2Q18
- Total revenues of $44.8 million compared to $41.2 million on 47 and 43 units, respectively
- Repurchased 70,700 shares in 2Q19 for $1.6 million ($22.71 average per share)
- Free cash flow (FCF) of $8.8 million based on net cash provided by operating activities of $9.5 million, less maintenance capital expenditures of $0.7 million
- Lifetime retained earnings exceeded $100 million for the first time
CEO Comment (All comparisons to year ago periods unless otherwise noted)
"We generated strong top and bottom line results and achieved many strategic and financial objectives during the second quarter, enabling us to exceed $100 million in lifetime retained earnings," said Eric Langan, President and CEO.
"Total revenues for 2Q19 grew 8.7% primarily due to our Nightclubs and Bombshells segments. Operating income expanded 35.7% due to revenue growth and margin expansion in Nightclubs, and gains on the sale of excess real estate. EPS totaled $0.70 GAAP and $0.63 non-GAAP. Nightclubs benefitted from our improved club lineup. Bombshells revenues benefitted from the strong performance of new locations. Segment operating income and margin continued to demonstrate sequential quarterly improvement."
"We achieved initial progress with part of our Bombshells development strategy through the sale of our first excess parcel for a gain of more than 80%. With our other asset sale, we continued the liquidation of non-income producing properties. During 3Q19, we also sold or leased four more non-income producing-properties, including the sale of another parcel of excess Bombshells property, adjacent to the new I-10 location, for a hotel development. We hope to conclude the sale or lease of remaining non-income-producing properties by year-end FY19 or early FY20."
"During 2Q19, long-term debt was reduced by $3.3 million. By April 30th, we paid off the $5.0 million unsecured bank term loan used to help finance the Chicago and Pittsburgh club acquisitions. 2Q19 FCF was $8.8 million, up 66.3%. For the first six months of FY19, FCF totaled $20.0 million, up 54.9%."
2Q19 REVIEW (All comparisons to year ago periods unless otherwise noted)
- Total Revenues: Total revenues of $44.8 million grew $3.6 million with increases of $1.1 million (+6.4%) in alcoholic beverages, $1.0 million (+18.7%) in food, $846K (+5.2%) in service, and $625K (+27.2%) in other. Revenues increased with the addition of the Chicago and Pittsburgh clubs, club same-store sales growth (ex-Minneapolis), and three new Houston area Bombshells (Pearland and I-10 for the entire quarter and 249 in Tomball for a few days). This more than offset strong year-ago revenues from our three large Minneapolis clubs due to high traffic from the 2018 pro football championship in that city and the negative effects on revenue during 2Q19 caused by the unusually cold weather in late January-early February 2019 in many locations across the country.
- Operating Income: Operating income of $11.2 million (24.9% of revenues) increased $2.9 million from $8.2 million (20.0%). Excluding other gains and charges, expenses increased 12.9% or $4.0 million to $34.6 million (77.3%) from $30.7 million (74.4%). The increase reflected new Bombshells and those in development. It also reflected higher corporate expenses year-over-year as a result of the timing of certain items in 2Q18. The $1.0 million of net gains in 2Q19 compared to net charges of $2.3 million in 2Q18. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes these gains/charges and other items, operating income was $10.3 million (23.1%) compared to $10.6 million (25.7%).
- Nightclubs Segment: Revenues of $37.0 million increased $1.6 million or 4.5%, with 39 units compared to 38. Operating income increased $3.2 million or 26.9% to $15.1 million (40.7% of revenues) from $11.9 million (33.5%). 2Q19 included the $1.0 million in gains on the sale of the two previously mentioned properties. On a non-GAAP basis, segment income increased $1.7 million or 13.7% to $14.2 million from $12.5 million as segment margin expanded to 38.2% from 35.1%.
- Bombshells Segment: Revenues of $7.5 million increased $1.9 million or 34.4%, with 8 units compared to 5. New units more than offset the previously reported decline in comparable same-store sales. Operating income was $738K (9.8% of revenues) compared to $965K (17.2%). This reflected reduced operating leverage due to the same-store sales decline. It also reflected expenses without the benefit of corresponding revenues from Bombshells 249, which opened March 27, 2019, and locations in development. While down from 2Q18, same-store sales and operating income and margin demonstrated continued sequential quarterly improvement in FY19.
- Interest & Taxes: Interest expense of $2.6 million (5.9% of revenues) increased $0.5 million from $2.1 million (5.1%) due to higher debt related to the Pittsburgh and Chicago club acquisitions and new Bombshells development, and a lower average interest rate. Income tax expense increased $0.4 million while the effective tax rate fell to 22.3% from 24.2% with the full effect in Fiscal 2019 of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
- Asset Management: There were two sales: (i) a small portion of the excess land around newly opened Bombshells 249 in Tomball for $1.4 million cash for a $638K pre-tax gain after closing costs (proceeds were used in part to pay down $980K in debt on the entire Bombshells 249 property); and (ii) an excess parking lot near the former Club Onyx Dallas for $1.4 million, consisting of $250K in cash and $1.15 million in an 8%, 3-year note, for a $383K pre-tax gain after closing costs.
Financial Information Is Preliminary and Subject to Change
The unaudited interim financial information presented in this news release is preliminary and has not been reviewed by an independent registered public accounting firm. When RCI files its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the March 31, 2019 period, the financial statements for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 may differ from the results disclosed in this news release and the differences may be material. The final financial results reported for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 may also differ from the results reported in this release as a result of review procedures to be performed by an independent registered public accounting firm.
*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: amortization of intangibles, gains or losses on sale of assets, gain on insurance, and settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
- Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders and diluted earnings per share. Excluded items are: amortization of intangibles, costs and charges related to debt refinancing, income tax expense (benefit), gains or losses on sale of assets, gain on insurance, and settlement of lawsuits. Included item is the non-GAAP provision for current and deferred income taxes, calculated at 22.1% and 26.5% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders: depreciation expense, amortization of intangibles, income tax expense (benefit), net interest expense, gains or losses on sale of assets, gain on insurance, and settlement of lawsuits. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
- Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.
Notes
- Unit counts above are at period end.
- All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.
- Planned opening dates are subject to change due to weather, which could affect construction schedules, and scheduling of final municipal inspections.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)
With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names, such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties associated with operating and managing an adult business, the business climates in cities where it operates, the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, risks and uncertainties related to cybersecurity, conditions relevant to real estate transactions, and numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.
|
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
|
2019(a)
|
2018
|
2019(a)
|
2018
|
Amount
|
% of
|
Amount
|
% of
|
Amount
|
% of
|
Amount
|
% of
|
Revenues
|
Sales of alcoholic beverages
|
$ 18,486
|
41.2%
|
$ 17,372
|
42.1%
|
$ 36,796
|
41.4%
|
$ 35,177
|
42.7%
|
Sales of food and merchandise
|
6,439
|
14.4%
|
5,424
|
13.2%
|
12,129
|
13.7%
|
10,731
|
13.0%
|
Service revenues
|
16,979
|
37.9%
|
16,133
|
39.1%
|
34,310
|
38.6%
|
32,022
|
38.8%
|
Other
|
2,922
|
6.5%
|
2,297
|
5.6%
|
5,614
|
6.3%
|
4,508
|
5.5%
|
Total revenues
|
44,826
|
100.0%
|
41,226
|
100.0%
|
88,849
|
100.0%
|
82,438
|
100.0%
|
Operating expenses
|
Cost of goods sold
|
Alcoholic beverages sold
|
3,790
|
20.5%
|
3,589
|
20.7%
|
7,526
|
20.5%
|
7,344
|
20.9%
|
Food and merchandise sold
|
2,308
|
35.8%
|
1,964
|
36.2%
|
4,292
|
35.4%
|
4,058
|
37.8%
|
Service and other
|
94
|
0.5%
|
43
|
0.2%
|
186
|
0.5%
|
79
|
0.2%
|
Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)
|
6,192
|
13.8%
|
5,596
|
13.6%
|
12,004
|
13.5%
|
11,481
|
13.9%
|
Salaries and wages
|
11,908
|
26.6%
|
10,347
|
25.1%
|
24,004
|
27.0%
|
21,724
|
26.4%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
14,341
|
32.0%
|
12,848
|
31.2%
|
28,368
|
31.9%
|
25,660
|
31.1%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,200
|
4.9%
|
1,899
|
4.6%
|
4,253
|
4.8%
|
3,808
|
4.6%
|
Other charges (gains), net
|
(981)
|
-2.2%
|
2,305
|
5.6%
|
(2,078)
|
-2.3%
|
2,394
|
2.9%
|
Total operating expenses
|
33,660
|
75.1%
|
32,995
|
80.0%
|
66,551
|
74.9%
|
65,067
|
78.9%
|
Income from operations
|
11,166
|
24.9%
|
8,231
|
20.0%
|
22,298
|
25.1%
|
17,371
|
21.1%
|
Other income (expenses)
|
Interest expense
|
(2,645)
|
-5.9%
|
(2,106)
|
-5.1%
|
(5,166)
|
-5.8%
|
(5,185)
|
-6.3%
|
Interest income
|
75
|
0.2%
|
68
|
0.2%
|
126
|
0.1%
|
135
|
0.2%
|
Non-operating gain (loss)
|
77
|
0.2%
|
-
|
0.0%
|
(370)
|
-0.4%
|
-
|
0.0%
|
Income before income taxes
|
8,673
|
19.3%
|
6,193
|
15.0%
|
16,888
|
19.0%
|
12,321
|
14.9%
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,930
|
4.3%
|
1,499
|
3.6%
|
3,741
|
4.2%
|
(6,728)
|
-8.2%
|
Net income
|
6,743
|
15.0%
|
4,694
|
11.4%
|
13,147
|
14.8%
|
19,049
|
23.1%
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(8)
|
0.0%
|
(9)
|
0.0%
|
(68)
|
-0.1%
|
(53)
|
-0.1%
|
Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
|
$ 6,735
|
15.0%
|
$ 4,685
|
11.4%
|
$ 13,079
|
14.7%
|
$ 18,996
|
23.0%
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic and diluted
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 1.35
|
$ 1.95
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
Basic and diluted
|
9,679
|
9,719
|
9,696
|
9,719
|
Dividends per share
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.06
|
(a)
|
The unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Income for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 are preliminary and therefore subject to adjustments in connection with subsequent events arising through the date of the company's filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The filing of the Form 10-Q will be completed as soon as practicable after the appointment of an independent registered public accounting firm and the completion of review procedures by such firm. The final financial results reported for these periods may differ from the results reported in this release as a result of review procedures to be performed by an independent registered public accounting firm.
|
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Six Months
|
Ended March 31,
|
Ended March 31,
|
2019(a)
|
2018
|
2019(a)
|
2018
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
|
$ 6,735
|
$ 4,685
|
$ 13,079
|
$ 18,996
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,930
|
1,499
|
3,741
|
(6,728)
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,570
|
2,038
|
5,040
|
5,050
|
Settlement of lawsuits
|
84
|
773
|
144
|
800
|
Impairment of assets
|
-
|
1,550
|
-
|
1,550
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
(1,065)
|
(18)
|
(2,222)
|
64
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
|
(77)
|
-
|
370
|
-
|
Gain on insurance
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(20)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,200
|
1,899
|
4,253
|
3,808
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 12,377
|
$ 12,426
|
$ 24,405
|
$ 23,520
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
|
Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
|
$ 6,735
|
$ 4,685
|
$ 13,079
|
$ 18,996
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
153
|
48
|
309
|
96
|
Settlement of lawsuits
|
84
|
773
|
144
|
800
|
Impairment of assets
|
-
|
1,550
|
-
|
1,550
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
(1,065)
|
(18)
|
(2,222)
|
64
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
|
(77)
|
-
|
370
|
-
|
Gain on insurance
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(20)
|
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
827
|
Income tax effect of adjustments above
|
223
|
(763)
|
333
|
(10,858)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 6,053
|
$ 6,275
|
$ 12,013
|
$ 11,455
|
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
Diluted shares
|
9,679
|
9,719
|
9,696
|
9,719
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 1.35
|
$ 1.95
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
0.02
|
0.00
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
Settlement of lawsuits
|
0.01
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
0.08
|
Impairment of assets
|
-
|
0.16
|
-
|
0.16
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
(0.11)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.23)
|
0.01
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
0.04
|
-
|
Gain on insurance
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(0.00)
|
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.09
|
Income tax effect of adjustments above
|
0.02
|
(0.08)
|
0.03
|
(1.12)
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 1.24
|
$ 1.18
|
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income
|
Income from operations
|
$ 11,166
|
$ 8,231
|
$ 22,298
|
$ 17,371
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
153
|
48
|
309
|
96
|
Settlement of lawsuits
|
84
|
773
|
144
|
800
|
Impairment of assets
|
-
|
1,550
|
-
|
1,550
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
(1,065)
|
(18)
|
(2,222)
|
64
|
Gain on insurance
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(20)
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$ 10,338
|
$ 10,584
|
$ 20,529
|
$ 19,861
|
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin
|
GAAP operating margin
|
24.9%
|
20.0%
|
25.1%
|
21.1%
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|
Settlement of lawsuits
|
0.2%
|
1.9%
|
0.2%
|
1.0%
|
Impairment of assets
|
0.0%
|
3.8%
|
0.0%
|
1.9%
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
-2.4%
|
0.0%
|
-2.5%
|
0.1%
|
Gain on insurance
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
23.1%
|
25.7%
|
23.1%
|
24.1%
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 9,519
|
$ 5,932
|
$ 20,971
|
$ 14,077
|
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
|
741
|
654
|
1,117
|
1,262
|
Free cash flow
|
$ 8,778
|
$ 5,278
|
$ 19,854
|
$ 12,815
|
(a)
|
The condensed consolidated schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 are preliminary and therefore subject to adjustments in connection with subsequent events arising through the date of the company's filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The filing of the Form 10-Q will be completed as soon as practicable after the appointment of an independent registered public accounting firm and the completion of review procedures by such firm. The final financial results reported for these periods may differ from the results reported in this release as a result of review procedures to be performed by an independent registered public accounting firm.
|
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
(in thousands)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Six Months
|
Ended March 31,
|
Ended March 31,
|
2019(a)
|
2018
|
2019(a)
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
Nightclubs
|
$ 37,047
|
$ 35,443
|
$ 74,775
|
$ 70,661
|
Bombshells
|
7,527
|
5,602
|
13,540
|
11,430
|
Other
|
252
|
181
|
534
|
347
|
$ 44,826
|
$ 41,226
|
$ 88,849
|
$ 82,438
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
Nightclubs
|
$ 15,078
|
$ 11,880
|
$ 30,465
|
$ 25,251
|
Bombshells
|
738
|
965
|
857
|
1,856
|
Other
|
(176)
|
(82)
|
(295)
|
(219)
|
General corporate
|
(4,474)
|
(4,532)
|
(8,729)
|
(9,517)
|
$ 11,166
|
$ 8,231
|
$ 22,298
|
$ 17,371
|
(a)
|
The unaudited schedule of Segment Information for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 are preliminary and therefore subject to adjustments in connection with subsequent events arising through the date of the company's filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The filing of the Form 10-Q will be completed as soon as practicable after the appointment of an independent registered public accounting firm and the completion of review procedures by such firm. The final financial results reported for these periods may differ from the results reported in this release as a result of review procedures to be performed by an independent registered public accounting firm.
|
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
($ in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019(a)
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
Nightclubs
|
Bombshells
|
Other
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Nightclubs
|
Bombshells
|
Other
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$ 15,078
|
$ 738
|
$ (176)
|
$ (4,474)
|
$ 11,166
|
$ 11,880
|
$ 965
|
$ (82)
|
$ (4,532)
|
$ 8,231
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
153
|
153
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
48
|
48
|
Settlement of lawsuits
|
84
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
84
|
573
|
200
|
-
|
-
|
773
|
Impairment of assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,550
|
1,550
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
(1,000)
|
1
|
5
|
(71)
|
(1,065)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(18)
|
(18)
|
Gain on insurance
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$ 14,162
|
$ 739
|
$ (171)
|
$ (4,392)
|
$ 10,338
|
$ 12,453
|
$ 1,165
|
$ (82)
|
$ (2,952)
|
$ 10,584
|
GAAP operating margin
|
40.7%
|
9.8%
|
-69.8%
|
-10.0%
|
24.9%
|
33.5%
|
17.2%
|
-45.3%
|
-11.0%
|
20.0%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
38.2%
|
9.8%
|
-67.9%
|
-9.8%
|
23.1%
|
35.1%
|
20.8%
|
-45.3%
|
-7.2%
|
25.7%
|
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2019(a)
|
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
Nightclubs
|
Bombshells
|
Other
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Nightclubs
|
Bombshells
|
Other
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$ 30,465
|
$ 857
|
$ (295)
|
$ (8,729)
|
$ 22,298
|
$ 25,251
|
$ 1,856
|
$ (219)
|
$ (9,517)
|
$ 17,371
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
309
|
309
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
96
|
96
|
Settlement of lawsuits
|
129
|
3
|
-
|
12
|
144
|
600
|
200
|
-
|
-
|
800
|
Impairment of assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,550
|
1,550
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
(2,152)
|
1
|
-
|
(71)
|
(2,222)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
64
|
64
|
Gain on insurance
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(20)
|
(20)
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$ 28,442
|
$ 861
|
$ (295)
|
$ (8,479)
|
$ 20,529
|
$ 25,851
|
$ 2,056
|
$ (219)
|
$ (7,827)
|
$ 19,861
|
GAAP operating margin
|
40.7%
|
6.3%
|
-55.2%
|
-9.8%
|
25.1%
|
35.7%
|
16.2%
|
-63.1%
|
-11.5%
|
21.1%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
38.0%
|
6.4%
|
-55.2%
|
-9.5%
|
23.1%
|
36.6%
|
18.0%
|
-63.1%
|
-9.5%
|
24.1%
|
(a)
|
The condensed schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Segment Information for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 are preliminary and therefore subject to adjustments in connection with subsequent events arising through the date of the company's filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The filing of the Form 10-Q will be completed as soon as practicable after the appointment of an independent registered public accounting firm and the completion of review procedures by such firm. The final financial results reported for these periods may differ from the results reported in this release as a result of review procedures to be performed by an independent registered public accounting firm.
|
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
March 31, 2019(a)
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2019(a)
|
March 31, 2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income
|
$ 6,743
|
$ 4,694
|
$ 13,147
|
$ 19,049
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,200
|
1,899
|
4,253
|
3,808
|
Deferred tax expense (credit)
|
673
|
38
|
1,131
|
(9,659)
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
(1,021)
|
-
|
(2,197)
|
140
|
Unrealized loss on equity securities
|
(77)
|
-
|
370
|
-
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
107
|
60
|
202
|
384
|
Deferred rent
|
47
|
74
|
189
|
149
|
Impairment of assets
|
-
|
1,550
|
-
|
1,550
|
Gain on insurance settlements
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(20)
|
Debt prepayment penalty
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
543
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
4
|
(1,107)
|
1,727
|
(2,033)
|
Inventories
|
(19)
|
(13)
|
(182)
|
(283)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets