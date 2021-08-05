RCI Reports Record Revenues and Free Cash Flow for 3Q21

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 30, 2021, and filed its Form 10-Q.

Highlights 3Q21 vs 3Q20

Record total revenues of $57.9 million compared to $14.7 million

compared to Record net cash from operating activities of $15.0 million and record free cash flow* of $13.0 million

and record free cash flow* of Record Nightclubs segment revenues of $41.0 million with 44.7% operating margin

with 44.7% operating margin Record Bombshells segment revenues of $16.1 million with 27.4% operating margin

with 27.4% operating margin Consolidated operating margins of 32.0%

Strong EPS of $1.37 compared to net loss per share of $0.60

compared to net loss per share of Net income of $12.3 million and adjusted EBITDA* of $20.4 million

and adjusted EBITDA* of $29.1 million cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Eric Langan, President and CEO, said: "Both our Nightclubs and Bombshells segments had their best overall performance in company history. Special thanks to our team members for managing the influx of customers at our locations and helping to shatter our sales records while keeping our costs in line. We continue to press ahead with our growth initiatives. Recently we announced an agreement to acquire 11 clubs in six states and related real estate for $88.0 million in stock, cash and debt. In addition, we are seeking out more nightclub acquisitions, developing more Bombshells, and expanding our list of potential Bombshells franchisee locations."

Nightclubs Segment

3Q21 vs 3Q20: Revenues of $41.0 million compared to $6.0 million , an increase of 582.4%. Thirty-six clubs were open all of 3Q21 compared to the year ago quarter, when all clubs were closed the month of April 2020 , in line with local and state pandemic regulations, and then in May- June 2020 a limited number began to reopen, but with restrictive curfews and occupancies. 3Q21 operating margin expanded to 44.7% from (50.5%) in 3Q20 due to higher sales and a more favorable sales mix. As a result, segment operating income increased to $18.4 million from a loss of $3.0 million .

Revenues of compared to , an increase of 582.4%. Thirty-six clubs were open all of 3Q21 compared to the year ago quarter, when all clubs were closed the month of , in line with local and state pandemic regulations, and then in May- a limited number began to reopen, but with restrictive curfews and occupancies. 3Q21 operating margin expanded to 44.7% from (50.5%) in 3Q20 due to higher sales and a more favorable sales mix. As a result, segment operating income increased to from a loss of . 3Q21 vs 2Q21: Revenues of $41.0 million compared to $30.8 million , an increase of 33.3%, reflecting more clubs open on a more consistent basis, the elimination of restrictions on our northern clubs by the beginning of June, and the ongoing return of our loyal customer base, benefitting from increased vaccinations. Operating margin expanded to 44.7% from 34.0% due to higher sales, in particular, a 46.5% increase in service revenues, primarily from northern clubs. As a result, segment operating income increased by 75.3% to $18.4 million from $10.5 million .

Bombshells Segment

3Q21 vs 3Q20: Revenues of $16.1 million compared to $8.5 million , an increase of 88.5%. All 10 Bombshells were open during all of 3Q21 compared to the year-ago quarter, when all units were closed the month of April 2020 in line with local and state pandemic regulations and then in May 2020 began to reopen, but with restrictive curfews and limited occupancies. Operating margin expanded to 27.4% from 21.7% due to higher sales. As a result, segment operating income increased by 138.1% to $4.4 million from $1.9 million .

Revenues of compared to , an increase of 88.5%. All 10 Bombshells were open during all of 3Q21 compared to the year-ago quarter, when all units were closed the month of in line with local and state pandemic regulations and then in began to reopen, but with restrictive curfews and limited occupancies. Operating margin expanded to 27.4% from 21.7% due to higher sales. As a result, segment operating income increased by 138.1% to from . 3Q21 vs 2Q21: Revenues of $16.1 million compared to $13.1 million , an increase of 22.4%, reflecting greater brand recognition, more sports events, and increased consumer confidence. Operating margin expanded to 27.4% from 23.9% due to higher sales. As a result, segment operating income increased by 40.2% to $4.4 million from $3.1 million .

Consolidated 3Q21 vs 3Q20

Cost of goods sold declined to 15.3% of total revenues from 16.2% due to higher sales and the change in sales mix, in particular, an increase in service revenues to 29.2% from 19.7% of total revenues.

Salaries and wages declined to 24.0% of revenues from 36.8%, SG&A improved to 25.4% from 60.5%, and depreciation and amortization decreased to 3.6% from 15.2%.

The improvements reflected higher Nightclubs and Bombshells sales and margins, cost-saving initiatives, and lower SG&A expenses relative to sales as compared to the prior year.

Operating margin was 32.0% compared to (31.6%) in 3Q20 and 22.3% in 2Q21.

Interest expense decreased 7.2% primarily due to lower debt balances.

The effective tax rate was an expense of 24.4% compared to a benefit of 20.5%.

Debt was $127.6 million at 6/30/21 compared to $132.4 million at 3/31/21. This reflected scheduled paydowns and a $2.0 million paydown related to a sold property.

Note

As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. Closures and operating restrictions, as caused by local, state and national guidelines, could lead to adverse financial results. However, we will continually monitor and evaluate the situation and will determine any further measures to be instituted.

All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) impairment of assets, and (e) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) impairment of assets, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 24.3% and 26.9% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) impairment of assets, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 24.3% and 26.9% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)













































For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Nine Months Ended June 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020







Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues































Sales of alcoholic beverages $ 25,092

43.4%

$ 7,623

51.8%

$ 62,725

44.7%

$ 45,285

43.7%

Sales of food and merchandise 12,058

20.8%

3,452

23.4%

30,205

21.5%

17,378

16.8%

Service revenues 16,880

29.2%

2,907

19.7%

38,442

27.4%

34,448

33.3%

Other 3,830

6.6%

739

5.0%

8,945

6.4%

6,430

6.2%



Total revenues 57,860

100.0%

14,721

100.0%

140,317

100.0%

103,541

100.0% Operating expenses































Cost of goods sold

































Alcoholic beverages sold 4,621

18.4%

1,245

16.3%

11,613

18.5%

8,826

19.5%



Food and merchandise sold 4,043

33.5%

1,128

32.7%

9,961

33.0%

5,974

34.4%



Service and other 208

1.0%

17

0.5%

304

0.6%

148

0.4%





Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below) 8,872

15.3%

2,390

16.2%

21,878

15.6%

14,948

14.4%

Salaries and wages 13,870

24.0%

5,421

36.8%

36,556

26.1%

30,866

29.8%

Selling, general and administrative 14,697

25.4%

8,908

60.5%

39,467

28.1%

39,889

38.5%

Depreciation and amortization 2,057

3.6%

2,235

15.2%

6,197

4.4%

6,696

6.5%

Other charges, net (143)

-0.2%

424

2.9%

1,288

0.9%

8,588

8.3%



Total operating expenses 39,353

68.0%

19,378

131.6%

105,386

75.1%

100,987

97.5% Income (loss) from operations 18,507

32.0%

(4,657)

-31.6%

34,931

24.9%

2,554

2.5% Other income (expenses)































Interest expense (2,281)

-3.9%

(2,459)

-16.7%

(7,079)

-5.0%

(7,403)

-7.1%

Interest income 72

0.1%

80

0.5%

194

0.1%

263

0.3%

Non-operating gains (losses), net 9

0.0%

31

0.2%

5,356

3.8%

(103)

-0.1% Income (loss) before income taxes 16,307

28.2%

(7,005)

-47.6%

33,402

23.8%

(4,689)

-4.5% Income tax expense (benefit) 3,986

6.9%

(1,437)

-9.8%

5,540

3.9%

(1,262)

-1.2% Net income (loss) 12,321

21.3%

(5,568)

-37.8%

27,862

19.9%

(3,427)

-3.3% Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (19)

0.0%

94

0.6%

174

0.1%

135

0.1% Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders $ 12,302

21.3%

$ (5,474)

-37.2%

$ 28,036

20.0%

$ (3,292)

-3.2%





































Earnings (loss) per share































Basic and diluted $ 1.37





$ (0.60)





$ 3.11





$ (0.36)









































Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic and diluted 9,000





9,125





9,006





9,224









































Dividends per share $ 0.04





$ 0.03





$ 0.12





$ 0.10





RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)

















For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA













Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 12,302

$ (5,474)

$ 28,036

$ (3,292) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,986

(1,437)

5,540

(1,262) Interest expense, net 2,209

2,379

6,885

7,140 Settlement of lawsuits 127

50

280

74 Impairment of assets 271

982

1,672

9,192 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (541)

(608)

(455)

(645) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

(5,329)

- Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (9)

(31)

58

103 Gain on insurance -

-

(209)

(33) Depreciation and amortization 2,057

2,235

6,197

6,696 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,402

$ (1,904)

$ 42,675

$ 17,973















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income













Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 12,302

$ (5,474)

$ 28,036

$ (3,292) Amortization of intangibles 51

149

209

462 Settlement of lawsuits 127

50

280

74 Impairment of assets 271

982

1,672

9,192 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (541)

(608)

(455)

(645) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

(5,329)

- Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (9)

(31)

58

103 Gain on insurance -

-

(209)

(33) Net income tax effect 39

(1,840)

(1,702)

(2,499) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,240

$ (6,772)

$ 22,560

$ 3,362















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



Diluted shares 9,000

9,125

9,006

9,224 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.37

$ (0.60)

$ 3.11

$ (0.36) Amortization of intangibles 0.01

0.02

0.02

0.05 Settlement of lawsuits 0.01

0.01

0.03

0.01 Impairment of assets 0.03

0.11

0.19

1.00 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (0.06)

(0.07)

(0.05)

(0.07) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

(0.59)

- Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (0.00)

(0.00)

0.01

0.01 Gain on insurance -

-

(0.02)

(0.00) Net income tax effect 0.00

(0.20)

(0.19)

(0.27) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.36

$ (0.74)

$ 2.50

$ 0.36















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income











Income (loss) from operations $ 18,507

$ (4,657)

$ 34,931

$ 2,554 Amortization of intangibles 51

149

209

462 Settlement of lawsuits 127

50

280

74 Impairment of assets 271

982

1,672

9,192 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (541)

(608)

(455)

(645) Gain on insurance -

-

(209)

(33) Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,415

$ (4,084)

$ 36,428

$ 11,604















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin











GAAP operating margin 32.0%

-31.6%

24.9%

2.5% Amortization of intangibles 0.1%

1.0%

0.1%

0.4% Settlement of lawsuits 0.2%

0.3%

0.2%

0.1% Impairment of assets 0.5%

6.7%

1.2%

8.9% Gain on sale of businesses and assets -0.9%

-4.1%

-0.3%

-0.6% Gain on insurance 0.0%

0.0%

-0.1%

0.0% Non-GAAP operating margin 31.8%

-27.7%

26.0%

11.2%















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,971

$ 166

$ 32,217

$ 12,147 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 2,017

-

4,608

2,111 Free cash flow $ 12,954

$ 166

$ 27,609

$ 10,036

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)





















For the Three Months

For the Nine Months



Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues















Nightclubs $ 41,031

$ 6,013

$ 97,015

$ 75,239

Bombshells 16,077

8,531

42,218

27,684

Other 752

177

1,084

618



$ 57,860

$ 14,721

$ 140,317

$ 103,541

















Income (loss) from operations















Nightclubs $ 18,350

$ (3,038)

$ 37,313

$ 13,002

Bombshells 4,404

1,850

10,263

4,109

Other 321

(92)

107

(423)

General corporate (4,568)

(3,377)

(12,752)

(14,134)



$ 18,507

$ (4,657)

$ 34,931

$ 2,554

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)









































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations $ 18,350

$ 4,404

$ 321

$ (4,568)

$ 18,507

$ (3,038)

$ 1,850

$ (92)

$ (3,377)

$ (4,657) Amortization of intangibles 47

4

-

-

51

49

3

96

-

148 Settlement of lawsuits 123

4

-

-

127

50

-

-

-

50 Impairment of assets 271

-

-

-

271

982

-

-

-

982 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (512)

9

-

(38)

(541)

(619)

16

-

(4)

(607) Gain on insurance -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 18,279

$ 4,421

$ 321

$ (4,606)

$ 18,415

$ (2,576)

$ 1,869

$ 4

$ (3,381)

$ (4,084)







































GAAP operating margin 44.7%

27.4%

42.7%

-7.9%

32.0%

-50.5%

21.7%

-52.0%

-22.9%

-31.6% Non-GAAP operating margin 44.5%

27.5%

42.7%

-8.0%

31.8%

-42.8%

21.9%

2.3%

-23.0%

-27.7%

















































































For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations $ 37,313

$ 10,263

$ 107

$ (12,752)

$ 34,931

$ 13,002

$ 4,109

$ (423)

$ (14,134)

$ 2,554 Amortization of intangibles 141

11

57

-

209

163

11

287

-

461 Settlement of lawsuits 237

38

5

-

280

74

-

-

-

74 Impairment of assets 1,672

-

-

-

1,672

8,947

245

-

-

9,192 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (498)

56

-

(13)

(455)

(619)

16

-

(41)

(644) Gain on insurance (165)

-

-

(44)

(209)

(20)

-

-

(13)

(33) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 38,700

$ 10,368

$ 169

$ (12,809)

$ 36,428

$ 21,547

$ 4,381

$ (136)

$ (14,188)

$ 11,604







































GAAP operating margin 38.5%

24.3%

9.9%

-9.1%

24.9%

17.3%

14.8%

-68.4%

-13.7%

2.5% Non-GAAP operating margin 39.9%

24.6%

15.6%

-9.1%

26.0%

28.6%

15.8%

-22.0%

-13.7%

11.2%

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended





June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss) $ 12,321

$ (5,568)

$ 27,862

$ (3,427) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 2,057

2,235

6,197

6,696

Deferred income tax benefit (430)

(362)

(430)

(1,517)

Gain on sale of businesses and assets (712)

(713)

(626)

(749)

Impairment of assets 271

982

1,672

9,192

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (9)

(31)

58

103

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 59

65

160

194

Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

(5,298)

-

Noncash lease expense 434

419

1,282

1,244

Gain on insurance -

-

(294)

(33)

Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable 36

495

(22)

495

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable 1,172

(1,970)

4,309

(53)



Inventories (76)

108

(107)

(29)



Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 852

2,102

2,346

4,942



Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (1,004)

2,404

(4,892)

(4,911)

Net cash provided by operating activities 14,971

166

32,217

12,147 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets 3,205

1,936

3,213

2,041 Proceeds from insurance -

-

294

945 Proceeds from notes receivable 34

1,152

95

1,555 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (4,070)

(242)

(10,788)

(5,565)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (831)

2,846

(7,186)

(1,024) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from debt obligations -

5,623

2,176

6,503 Payments on debt obligations (4,868)

(3,392)

(10,845)

(7,489) Purchase of treasury stock -

-

(1,794)

(8,488) Payment of dividends (360)

(273)

(1,080)

(920) Payment of loan origination costs -

-

(25)

- Distribution to noncontrolling interests -

-

-

(31)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,228)

1,958

(11,568)

(10,425) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 8,912

4,970

13,463

698 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 20,156

9,825

15,605

14,097 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 29,068

$ 14,795

$ 29,068

$ 14,795

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

























June 30,

September 30,

June 30,







2021

2020

2020 ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,068

$ 15,605

$ 14,795

Accounts receivable, net 2,458

6,767

6,648

Current portion of notes receivable 217

201

219

Inventories 2,479

2,372

2,627

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,062

6,488

3,167

Assets held for sale 4,887

-

2,013



Total current assets 43,171

31,433

29,469 Property and equipment, net 178,087

181,383

181,960 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 24,481

25,546

25,962 Notes receivable, net of current portion 2,819

2,908

2,896 Goodwill 45,440

45,686

47,109 Intangibles, net 73,019

73,077

73,224 Other assets 922

900

873





Total assets $ 367,939

$ 360,933

$ 361,493

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 4,909

$ 4,799

$ 3,955

Accrued liabilities 11,738

14,573

10,286

Current portion of long-term debt, net 13,695

16,304

17,249

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,720

1,628

1,586



Total current liabilities 32,062

37,304

33,076 Deferred tax liability, net 19,960

20,390

20,141 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 113,908

125,131

125,487 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,360

25,439

25,863 Other long-term liabilities 354

362

372



Total liabilities 190,644

208,626

204,939

















Commitments and contingencies



























Equity













Preferred stock -

-

-

Common stock 90

91

91

Additional paid-in capital 50,040

51,833

52,829

Retained earnings 127,753

100,797

103,956



Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 177,883

152,721

156,876

Noncontrolling interests (588)

(414)

(322)



Total equity 177,295

152,307

156,554





Total liabilities and equity $ 367,939

$ 360,933

$ 361,493

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

