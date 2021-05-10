RCI Reports Strong Increase in 2Q21 EPS and Free Cash Flow

HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended March 31, 2021 and filed its Form 10-Q.

Highlights (all comparisons in this news release are 2Q21 vs. 2Q20 unless otherwise noted)

GAAP EPS of $0.68 compared to ($0.37)

compared to Non-GAAP* EPS of $0.75 compared to $0.47

compared to GAAP results included a $1.4 million impairment and $431,000 net non-operating gain (both pre-tax)

impairment and net non-operating gain (both pre-tax) Net cash from operating activities of $11.0 million and free cash flow* of $9.0 million

and free cash flow* of $20.2 million cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2021

cash and cash equivalents on Total revenues of $44.1 million (+9.0%)

(+9.0%) Nightclubs segment revenues of $30.8 million with 34.0% operating margin (38.8% non-GAAP)

with 34.0% operating margin (38.8% non-GAAP) Bombshells segment revenues of $13.1 million with 23.9% operating margin (24.3% non-GAAP)

Eric Langan, President & CEO, said: "2Q21 reflected a continued rebound in financial performance through the COVID-19 pandemic. Nightclubs had their best overall performance since the pandemic began. Bombshells served up another strong quarter. This enabled us to keep our teams employed and generate higher levels of free cash flow and profitability. Once again, we thank our loyal customers, dedicated team members, and steadfast investors.

"We hope these trends continue as the COVID-19 situation continues to improve. As of today, 36 clubs and 10 Bombshells are open. Nightclubs and Bombshells sales exceeded $18 million in April. Restrictive curfews, which have affected many of our northern clubs, are beginning to end. Minnesota, where we have three clubs, lifted its 11 PM curfew on Friday. New York, where we have three clubs, plans to eliminate its midnight curfew May 31. We hope the curfew in Chicago, where we have one club, will be lifted soon."

Nightclubs Segment

Revenue was $30.8 million (-1.8%) with same-store sales +3.6%.

(-1.8%) with same-store sales +3.6%. Cost of goods sold was 12.3% of segment revenue compared to 11.3% due to a lower proportion of service revenues, while other expenses in aggregate declined.

Segment profitability increased to $10.5 million from $2.3 million . GAAP operating margin expanded to 34.0% from 7.3% in 2Q20. There were $1.4 million and $8.0 million of impairments, respectively, in 2Q21 and 2Q20.

from . GAAP operating margin expanded to 34.0% from 7.3% in 2Q20. There were and of impairments, respectively, in 2Q21 and 2Q20. On a non-GAAP basis, profitability increased to $12.0 million (+16.1%) as operating margin expanded to 38.8% from 32.8%. This is the segment's best performance since 2Q20, when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared mid-March 2020 .

(+16.1%) as operating margin expanded to 38.8% from 32.8%. This is the segment's best performance since 2Q20, when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared . During 2Q21, 29 of 38 clubs were open for the full quarter and 37 by period-end with 21 closed for several days in mid-February due to the Texas Freeze. Most locations limited occupancy voluntarily or in accordance with coronavirus safety plans. Not all clubs operated at full schedules in line with local government restrictions, although curfews became less restrictive, particularly in March. Currently, two clubs are temporarily closed.

During 2Q20, all 38 clubs were closed in mid-March 2020 as local and state restrictions went into effect.

Bombshells Segment

Bombshells revenue was $13.1 million (+49.2%) with same-store sales +48.7%.

(+49.2%) with same-store sales +48.7%. Cost of goods sold was 22.8% of segment revenue compared to 24.7% due to higher revenue and lower cost of goods, while other expenses in aggregate as a percent of revenues also declined.

Segment profitability increased to $3.1 million (+356.7%). GAAP operating margin expanded to 23.9% from 7.8%. On a non-GAAP basis, profitability increased to $3.2 million (+240.7%) as operating margin expanded to 24.3% from 10.6%.

(+356.7%). GAAP operating margin expanded to 23.9% from 7.8%. On a non-GAAP basis, profitability increased to (+240.7%) as operating margin expanded to 24.3% from 10.6%. During 2Q21, all 10 Bombshells were open with the exception of several days due to the Texas Freeze. Capacity increased from 75% to 100% in mid-March.

During 2Q20, the nine existing Bombshells at the start of the quarter and a new location, which opened late January 2020 , were closed in mid-March as restrictions went into effect.

Consolidated

Salaries and wages were 25.4% of revenues compared to 30.2%.

SG&A was 28.6% of revenues compared to 35.7%.

The improvements reflected better Nightclubs and Bombshells segment margins, cost-saving initiatives, and lower audit and legal fees as compared to the prior year.

Other charges, net, reflected the above-mentioned impairments in the Nightclubs segment.

Interest expense decreased 3.9% primarily due to lower debt balances.

Non-operating gains of $431,000 pre-tax were primarily due to debt extinguishment of forgiven loans.

pre-tax were primarily due to debt extinguishment of forgiven loans. Debt was $132.4 million at 3/31/21 compared to $134.8 million at 12/31/20. This reflected regular paydowns and debt extinguishment.

Note

As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. Lower sales, as caused by local, state and national guidelines, could lead to adverse financial results. However, we will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation and will determine any further measures to be instituted, including refinancing several of our debt obligations.

All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) impairment of assets, and (e) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) impairment of assets, and (e) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) impairment of assets, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 24.2% and 7.6% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) impairment of assets, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 24.2% and 7.6% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)

















































For the Three Months Ended March 31,

For the Six Months Ended March 31,









2021

2020

2021

2020









Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues

































Sales of alcoholic beverages

$ 20,273

46.0%

$ 16,919

41.9%

$ 37,633

45.6%

$ 37,662

42.4%

Sales of food and merchandise

9,538

21.6%

6,479

16.0%

18,147

22.0%

13,926

15.7%

Service revenues

11,502

26.1%

14,348

35.5%

21,562

26.1%

31,541

35.5%

Other

2,746

6.2%

2,680

6.6%

5,115

6.2%

5,691

6.4%



Total revenues

44,059

100.0%

40,426

100.0%

82,457

100.0%

88,820

100.0% Operating expenses

































Cost of goods sold



































Alcoholic beverages sold

3,730

18.4%

3,435

20.3%

6,992

18.6%

7,581

20.1%



Food and merchandise sold

3,029

31.8%

2,271

35.1%

5,918

32.6%

4,846

34.8%



Service and other

43

0.3%

76

0.4%

96

0.4%

131

0.4%





Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)

6,802

15.4%

5,782

14.3%

13,006

15.8%

12,558

14.1%

Salaries and wages

11,200

25.4%

12,222

30.2%

22,686

27.5%

25,445

28.6%

Selling, general and administrative

12,618

28.6%

14,450

35.7%

24,770

30.0%

30,981

34.9%

Depreciation and amortization

2,117

4.8%

2,257

5.6%

4,140

5.0%

4,461

5.0%

Other charges, net

1,481

3.4%

8,190

20.3%

1,431

1.7%

8,164

9.2%



Total operating expenses

34,218

77.7%

42,901

106.1%

66,033

80.1%

81,609

91.9% Income (loss) from operations

9,841

22.3%

(2,475)

-6.1%

16,424

19.9%

7,211

8.1% Other income (expenses)

































Interest expense

(2,364)

-5.4%

(2,459)

-6.1%

(4,798)

-5.8%

(4,944)

-5.6%

Interest income

62

0.1%

85

0.2%

122

0.1%

183

0.2%

Non-operating gains (losses), net

431

1.0%

(62)

-0.2%

5,347

6.5%

(134)

-0.2% Income (loss) before income taxes

7,970

18.1%

(4,911)

-12.1%

17,095

20.7%

2,316

2.6% Income tax expense (benefit)

1,938

4.4%

(1,418)

-3.5%

1,554

1.9%

175

0.2% Net income (loss)

6,032

13.7%

(3,493)

-8.6%

15,541

18.8%

2,141

2.4% Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

59

0.1%

41

0.1%

193

0.2%

41

0.0% Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ 6,091

13.8%

$ (3,452)

-8.5%

$ 15,734

19.1%

$ 2,182

2.5%







































Earnings (loss) per share

































Basic and diluted

$ 0.68





$ (0.37)





$ 1.75





$ 0.24











































Weighted average shares outstanding

































Basic and diluted

9,000





9,225





9,010





9,274











































Dividends per share

$ 0.04





$ 0.04





$ 0.08





$ 0.07





RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)





















For the Three Months

For the Six Months



Ended March 31,

Ended March 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA















Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 6,091

$ (3,452)

$ 15,734

$ 2,182 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,938

(1,418)

1,554

175 Interest expense, net

2,302

2,374

4,676

4,761 Settlement of lawsuits

1

-

153

24 Impairment of assets

1,401

8,210

1,401

8,210 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

91

(7)

86

(37) Gain on debt extinguishment

(380)

-

(5,329)

- Unrealized loss on equity securities

34

62

67

134 Gain on insurance

(12)

(13)

(209)

(33) Depreciation and amortization

2,117

2,257

4,140

4,461 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,583

$ 8,013

$ 22,273

$ 19,877

















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income















Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 6,091

$ (3,452)

$ 15,734

$ 2,182 Amortization of intangibles

79

157

158

313 Settlement of lawsuits

1

-

153

24 Impairment of assets

1,401

8,210

1,401

8,210 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

91

(7)

86

(37) Gain on debt extinguishment

(380)

-

(5,329)

- Unrealized loss on equity securities

34

62

67

134 Gain on insurance

(12)

(13)

(209)

(33) Net income tax effect

(522)

(633)

(1,741)

(659) Non-GAAP net income

$ 6,783

$ 4,324

$ 10,320

$ 10,134

















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







Diluted shares

9,000

9,225

9,010

9,274 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.68

$ (0.37)

$ 1.75

$ 0.24 Amortization of intangibles

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.03 Settlement of lawsuits

0.00

-

0.02

0.00 Impairment of assets

0.16

0.89

0.16

0.89 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

0.01

(0.00)

0.01

(0.00) Gain on debt extinguishment

(0.04)

-

(0.59)

- Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.01 Gain on insurance

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.02)

(0.00) Net income tax effect

(0.06)

(0.07)

(0.19)

(0.07) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.75

$ 0.47

$ 1.15

$ 1.09

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income















Income (loss) from operations

$ 9,841

$ (2,475)

$ 16,424

$ 7,211 Amortization of intangibles

79

157

158

313 Settlement of lawsuits

1

-

153

24 Impairment of assets

1,401

8,210

1,401

8,210 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

91

(7)

86

(37) Gain on insurance

(12)

(13)

(209)

(33) Non-GAAP operating income

$ 11,401

$ 5,872

$ 18,013

$ 15,688

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin















GAAP operating margin

22.3%

-6.1%

19.9%

8.1% Amortization of intangibles

0.2%

0.4%

0.2%

0.4% Settlement of lawsuits

0.0%

0.0%

0.2%

0.0% Impairment of assets

3.2%

20.3%

1.7%

9.2% Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

0.2%

0.0%

0.1%

0.0% Gain on insurance

0.0%

0.0%

-0.3%

0.0% Non-GAAP operating margin

25.9%

14.5%

21.8%

17.7%

















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 10,972

$ 1,708

$ 17,246

$ 11,981 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

1,986

1,090

2,591

2,111 Free cash flow

$ 8,986

$ 618

$ 14,655

$ 9,870

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

























For the Three Months

For the Six Months





Ended March 31,

Ended March 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues

















Nightclubs

$ 30,787

$ 31,367

$ 55,984

$ 69,226

Bombshells

13,135

8,803

26,141

19,153

Other

137

256

332

441





$ 44,059

$ 40,426

$ 82,457

$ 88,820



















Income (loss) from operations

















Nightclubs

$ 10,468

$ 2,284

$ 18,963

$ 16,040

Bombshells

3,142

688

5,859

2,259

Other

(139)

(146)

(214)

(331)

General corporate

(3,630)

(5,301)

(8,184)

(10,757)





$ 9,841

$ (2,475)

$ 16,424

$ 7,211

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)













































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 10,468

$ 3,142

$ (139)

$ (3,630)

$ 9,841

$ 2,284

$ 688

$ (146)

$ (5,301)

$ (2,475) Amortization of intangibles

47

3

29

-

79

57

4

96

-

157 Settlement of lawsuits

(4)

-

5

-

1

-

-

-

-

- Impairment of assets

1,401

-

-

-

1,401

7,965

245

-

-

8,210 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

14

47

-

30

91

(3)

-

-

(4)

(7) Loss (gain) on insurance

32

-

-

(44)

(12)

-

-

-

(13)

(13) Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 11,958

$ 3,192

$ (105)

$ (3,644)

$ 11,401

$ 10,303

$ 937

$ (50)

$ (5,318)

$ 5,872









































GAAP operating margin

34.0%

23.9%

-101.5%

-8.2%

22.3%

7.3%

7.8%

-57.0%

-13.1%

-6.1% Non-GAAP operating margin

38.8%

24.3%

-76.6%

-8.3%

25.9%

32.8%

10.6%

-19.5%

-13.2%

14.5%























































































For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 18,963

$ 5,859

$ (214)

$ (8,184)

$ 16,424

$ 16,040

$ 2,259

$ (331)

$ (10,757)

$ 7,211 Amortization of intangibles

94

7

57

-

158

114

8

191

-

313 Settlement of lawsuits

114

34

5

-

153

24

-

-

-

24 Impairment of assets

1,401

-

-

-

1,401

7,965

245

-

-

8,210 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

14

47

-

25

86

-

-

-

(37)

(37) Gain on insurance

(165)

-

-

(44)

(209)

(20)

-

-

(13)

(33) Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 20,421

$ 5,947

$ (152)

$ (8,203)

$ 18,013

$ 24,123

$ 2,512

$ (140)

$ (10,807)

$ 15,688









































GAAP operating margin

33.9%

22.4%

-64.5%

-9.9%

19.9%

23.2%

11.8%

-75.1%

-12.1%

8.1% Non-GAAP operating margin

36.5%

22.7%

-45.8%

-9.9%

21.8%

34.8%

13.1%

-31.7%

-12.2%

17.7%

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended







March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income (loss)

$ 6,032

$ (3,493)

$ 15,541

$ 2,141 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash















provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

2,117

2,257

4,140

4,461

Deferred income tax benefit

-

(1,005)

-

(1,155)

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

91

(6)

86

(36)

Impairment of assets

1,401

8,210

1,401

8,210

Unrealized loss on equity securities

34

62

67

134

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

50

68

101

129

Gain on debt extinguishment

(378)

-

(5,298)

-

Noncash lease expense

427

496

848

825

Gain on insurance

(44)

(13)

(294)

(33)

Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable

35

-

(58)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable

1,704

(428)

3,137

1,917



Inventories

(9)

4

(31)

(137)



Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

369

1,275

1,494

2,840



Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

(857)

(5,719)

(3,888)

(7,315)

Net cash provided by operating activities

10,972

1,708

17,246

11,981 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets

8

54

8

105 Proceeds from insurance

44

13

294

945 Proceeds from notes receivable

35

46

61

403 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets

(5,429)

(1,265)

(6,718)

(5,323)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,342)

(1,152)

(6,355)

(3,870) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from debt obligations

2,176

562

2,176

880 Payments on debt obligations

(4,232)

(2,016)

(5,977)

(4,097) Purchase of treasury stock

-

(2,047)

(1,794)

(8,488) Payment of dividends

(360)

(368)

(720)

(647) Payment of loan origination costs

(25)

-

(25)

- Distribution to noncontrolling interests

-

(21)

-

(31)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,441)

(3,890)

(6,340)

(12,383) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

3,189

(3,334)

4,551

(4,272) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

16,967

13,159

15,605

14,097 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 20,156

$ 9,825

$ 20,156

$ 9,825

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

























March 31,

September 30,

March 31,







2021

2020

2020 ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,156

$ 15,605

$ 9,825

Accounts receivable, net 3,630

6,767

4,678

Current portion of notes receivable 214

201

675

Inventories 2,403

2,372

2,735

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,020

6,488

5,148

Assets held for sale 7,382

-

4,825



Total current assets 38,805

31,433

27,886 Property and equipment, net 175,153

181,383

182,234 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 24,698

25,546

26,485 Notes receivable, net of current portion 2,892

2,908

4,087 Goodwill 45,686

45,686

47,109 Intangibles, net 73,070

73,077

74,251 Other assets 806

900

963





Total assets $ 361,110

$ 360,933

$ 363,015

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 4,021

$ 4,799

$ 2,805

Accrued liabilities 12,321

14,573

8,671

Current portion of long-term debt, net 16,380

16,304

14,771

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,692

1,628

1,552



Total current liabilities 34,414

37,304

27,799 Deferred tax liability, net 20,390

20,390

20,503 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 116,032

125,131

125,669 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,583

25,439

26,275 Other long-term liabilities 357

362

374



Total liabilities 195,776

208,626

200,620

















Commitments and contingencies



























Equity













Preferred stock -

-

-

Common stock 90

91

91

Additional paid-in capital 50,040

51,833

52,829

Retained earnings 115,811

100,797

109,703



Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 165,941

152,721

162,623

Noncontrolling interests (607)

(414)

(228)



Total equity 165,334

152,307

162,395





Total liabilities and equity $ 361,110

$ 360,933

$ 363,015

