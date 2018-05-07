RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available

Refined interface with easy-to-view information ranging from vacation inspiration to the member's account dashboard

Reviews integrated into the resort details pages for members to read about the properties first-hand

On-demand availability of Endless Vacation ® magazine HD videos, articles, RCI affiliated resorts, attractions, events and other local features

magazine HD videos, articles, RCI affiliated resorts, attractions, events and other local features Persistent login experience that simplifies search by allowing members to sign-in just once at the start of their sessions

"With the improvements we made last year in enabling user feedback and tracking, we were able to better understand our members' journeys on the RCI app," said Michael Curro, vice president of global ecommerce and digital marketing, RCI. "That insight really helped us shape our work this year. With the power of the mobile app as strong as RCI.com, members can effortlessly plan the vacations of their dreams right from their smartphone –wherever they are and whenever they're ready."

An extension of RCI.com, the mobile app already gives members full access to both the exchange and rental booking processes, as it has done since its inception. Everything on the website can be done right on the app from getting inspired to travel to actually making a reservation. Through its latest improvements, the app is one of the best products on the market for planning and booking timeshare exchanges.

Curro continues, "By always looking for ways to improve, RCI is dedicated to providing members the best possible mobile experience, and takes great pride in leading the way in vacation exchange app technology."

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange with over 4,300 affiliated resorts in 110 countries. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system, RCI provides flexible vacation options to its 3.8 million RCI subscribing members each year. RCI's luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection® program, is the world's largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI is part of Wyndham Destination Network and the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands (NYSE: WYN). For additional information, visit our media center. RCI can also be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

