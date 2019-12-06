RCI to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference Dec. 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced Bradley Chhay, Controller, and Ryan Parker, Director of Capital Markets, will present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

The presentation will take place at 1:00 PM PT (4:00 PM ET) at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. To access the live webcast, slides, and replay, visit http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/rick/.

Management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, December 10 and 11. If you are a professional investor and would like to attend the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.

LD Micro Main Event is considered to be the largest independent conference in the small/microcap space.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several annual conferences (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

Contacts: Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at (212) 532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

