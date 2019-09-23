RCI to Present at Sidoti Conference on Sept. 25

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced Eric Langan, President & CEO, will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Later that day, RCI investors can meet management at Rick's Cabaret New York, Manhattan's No. 1 gentlemen's club, and tour its sister club, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, next door.

Sidoti Conference

RCI's presentation is 3:20 PM ET ( 2:20 PM CT ) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City . To access the webcast, visit http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/rick/. To access the presentation and replay, visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/investor/default.aspx.

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings. To register and schedule a time, contact Emily Barker, Marketing & Events Manager, ebarker@sidoti.com, 212-453-7048, or visit https://sidoti.meetmax.com/sched/event_57223/conference_register.html.

Sidoti is the preeminent, institutional-quality equity research provider on Wall Street covering small- and micro-cap companies. The firm focuses on the most overlooked, undervalued segment of the equity market, aiming to unite small- and micro-cap companies with quality investors.

Meet Management

When: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 , 6:00-8:00 PM ET

Where: Rick's Cabaret New York, at 50 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY, between Fifth Avenue and Broadway

RSVP: By 12:00 PM ET, September 25, 2019, with your contact information, to gary.fishman@anreder.com

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names, such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) our ability to regain and maintain compliance with the filing requirements of the SEC and the Nasdaq Stock Market, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

