RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM)

"Using our expertise as social marketers, and our state-of-the-art social media command centers across the globe, we are evolving our services to better cater to the needs of the vacation ownership industry," says Phil Brojan, senior vice president of global marketing, RCI. "TravelVUE not only provides powerful social monitoring, but also provides the means to measure the effectiveness of a brand's entire social media presence. Marrying this information with CustomerCount's customer feedback platform is a natural fit for the hospitality industry. It creates a solution that can be used to glean important insights that can help dramatically reshape customer strategy."

Built on the success of RCI's award-winning Timeshare Online Listening Center® (TOLC), the new service monitors both the individual resorts and overall brand. By leveraging key data from social media listening technology, TravelVUE can gather information in real time and compile data into reports that portray essential key performance indicators as well as ratings and reviews in a meaningful and actionable manner. These frequent reports are designed to help capture how trending items impact the brand, and in turn, influence the direction of the resort's social strategy.

Brojan continued, "Our goal is to help empower the vacation industry with useful data and insights that help brands grow. Their success is our success. "

"The hospitality industry in general, and specifically RCI, was an early adopter in using customer feedback to impact the overall guest experience," said Robert A. Kobek, RRP, president of CustomerCount. "Combining our online survey and feedback management system with TravelVUE now offers our clients a one-stop shop for measuring and monitoring the experiences of their guests. Partnering with RCI on this initiative opens up a new avenue for our clients to gain a complete view of their digital marketing initiatives, customer attitudes and brand perception."

With a tiered pricing model from one resort to several, those interested can sign up for the program that fits their business needs based on their budget and the number of locations they want to include. Services include social media monitoring of brand mentions across a variety of platforms, reporting on a brand's social footprint at the specific resort level, robust social channel recaps, as well as managed services and dedicated analysts to help find and resolve issues.

