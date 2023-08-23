RCI's Club Onyx Houston, Rick's Cabaret Pittsburgh & Tootsie's DJ "Binger" Win Top Industry Honors

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

23 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced two clubs and one of its DJs won top awards at the 30th Anniversary Gentlemen's Club EXPO last night in Las Vegas.

  • Club Onyx Houston was named "Urban Club of the Year"
  • Rick's Cabaret Pittsburgh was named "Club of the Year in the East"
  • Anthony "Binger" Bellao of Tootsie's Cabaret Miami was named "DJ of the Year"

Produced by ED Publications, EXPO is the adult nightclub industry's only national convention. Awards are based on voting by approximately 3,000 industry professionals.

"We are gratified that the industry recognized the great work of our people," said Ed Anakar, President of RCI Management Services, Inc. "Everybody at Club Onyx Houston and Rick's Cabaret Pittsburgh should be proud of their accomplishment. Binger has been a big part of Tootsie's legendary status. Filling the largest gentlemen's club in the world with the right party energy and music takes a lot of talent."

Opened in 2004 in the Galleria section of Houston, Club Onyx Houston (https://www.clubonyxhouston.com) will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year. Rick's Cabaret Pittsburgh (https://www.rickspittsburgh.com), in the cultural center of the city, was acquired by an RCI subsidiary in 2018. The 74,000 square foot Tootsie's Cabaret Miami (https://www.tootsiescabaret.com/) was named Overall Club of the Year at EXPO in 2022.

Media Note: High resolution photos and logos are available here.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts: Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

