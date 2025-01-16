RCI's Favoritely.com Social Media Site Successful in First Phase of Beta Rollout

During the initial beta phase, Favoritely.com was rolled out to entertainers and fans at five clubs in the Houston-San Antonio area in Texas—Chicas Locas Houston, Club Onyx Houston, Heartbreaker's Club in Dickinson, Scarlett's Cabaret San Antonio, and Temptations Cabaret Beaumont.

"Everybody loved it," said RCI President and CEO Eric Langan. "The service worked well. We received positive feedback. Favoritely.com fills a void in the adult club industry. Fans can follow their favorite entertainers between visits and arrange to see them when and where they will be appearing next. We look forward to rolling it out to more clubs, entertainers and fans, and continuing to make it better."

The mobile friendly site is free to sign-up. Users have to be at least 18 years old. They can then follow and subscribe to as many entertainers as they like. Entertainers charge what they want. Monthly subscriptions are currently running about $4-5. All major credit cards are accepted.

The platform is also free to all professional entertainers in the adult club industry. Entertainers keep 80% of their sales and receive bonuses for signing up new entertainers.

The site is a joint venture with an existing adult entertainment internet technology company.

