RCL Benziger Announces Exclusive United States Sales and Distribution Agreement with Veritas for Credo

The Credo series is a comprehensive presentation of the Catholic faith for high school students. In the series, students are called upon to live as people of faith through prayer, reflection, and meditation. The spiral format includes a strong social justice theme that moves "from life to faith to life," moving them from information to formation to transformation. The Credo series also speaks to the multicultural nature of the high school population and contains both print and digital components.

Catholic Publisher, RCL Benziger, is well known for its religious education programs for Catholic schools and parishes, making the company an ideal distribution partner with Veritas and the Credo series. The partnership will enable both organizations to meet the growing customer demand for more comprehensive solutions for Catholic high schools.

"We are excited to partner with RCL Benziger to expand our reach in the United States market," said Aidan Chester CEO, Veritas. "The series is already being used in schools across the country but this agreement will give Credo the on the ground presence needed to significantly increase the number of schools using the series. By joining forces with one of the most respected U.S. Catholic publishing houses, we are confident that many more schools across the U.S. will get to see the Credo series including the innovative interactive website that accompanies the series with additional resources for teachers, students, and their families."

"With the addition of Credo to our current product line, we can provide even more catechetical resources for Catholics of all ages from early childhood through adulthood," said Charley Cook, Vice President of RCL Benziger and Kendall Hunt Publishing. "Like RCL Benziger, Veritas is known for excellence in publishing and strictly following the catechetical guidelines of the Catholic Church, making them an ideal distribution partner. We are proud to add Credo to the many great resources we currently offer to the Catholic schools we serve, and are confident that we can expand distribution of this valuable resource."

RCL Benziger is one of the oldest publishers of Catholic educational materials and faith formation resources in the United States. Known for its digital product offerings and bilingual resources, RCL Benziger is a major provider of religious education programs for Catholic schools and parishes. The RCL Benziger family of products supports catechists, educators, students, families, and individuals. In 2016, Dubuque, Iowa-based Kendall Hunt Publishing Company acquired RCL Benziger, joining two leaders in the K-12 publishing industry. Family owned and operated, Kendall Hunt was previously part of William C. Brown that published religious education materials for the Catholic faith, starting with The Archdiocese of Chicago in the early 1970s, before expanding throughout the United States in the 1980s under the name Brown ROA. Visit www.RCLBenziger.com to learn more.

Veritas is Ireland's leading religious publisher and retailer. They publish more than 40 books each year in the areas of theology, scripture, prayer, spirituality, parenting, counselling, children's issues, social commentary, and liturgical resource. They also publish religious education texts for primary and post-primary schools, which are used throughout Ireland, as well as the widely acclaimed Credo series in the U.S. In addition to a strong publishing profile, they are also Ireland's foremost religious retailer, with stores nationwide in Dublin, Cork, Derry, Ennis, Letterkenny, Monaghan, Naas, Newry, and Sligo. For more information visit www.veritas.ie.

