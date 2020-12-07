RCL INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean" or the "Company") (NYSE: RCL) between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Royal Caribbean securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Royal Caribbean Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

The complaint alleges that the Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's decrease in bookings outside China and its inadequate policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its ships. Specifically, regarding global bookings, Royal Caribbean made statements that: (1) misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19. Additionally, regarding safety procedures, the Company made statements that: (1) falsely assured investors that it implemented rigorous safety protocols; (2) such protocols were expected to ultimately contain the spread of the virus; and (3) failed to disclose that its ships were following grossly inadequate protocols that would foster the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews.

The full impact of the Company's false and misleading statements and/or omissions was revealed, as analysts downgraded the Company's stock and slashed their price targets, reflecting the true value of Royal Caribbean stock. On March 18, 2020, prior to the opening of the stock market, Stifel cut its one-year price target on Royal Caribbean from $161 to $40

On this news, Royal Caribbean's stock price dropped $5.33 per share, or 19.27% to close at $22.33 per share on March 18, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 7, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

