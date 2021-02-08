RCLCO Fund Advisors Announces Multi-Year Engagement with Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCLCO Fund Advisors ("RFA") (www.rclco.com/rfa), announced today that it has been retained by the Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan ("GPIF") in a research capacity to assist GPIF's North American real estate market coverage. The multi-year engagement will have RFA provide market intelligence and analytics for GPIF, the largest retirement system in the world with US$1.5 trillion in funds under management.

"RFA is honored to have been selected to work with GPIF," said Taylor Mammen, Chief Executive Officer of RFA. "Our clients include some of the largest institutional investment funds globally, with large and dynamic real estate investment portfolios, and we are delighted to add GPIF to that list. We believe the North American real estate sector offers an unmatched opportunity for investment, and we are committed to provide actionable market intelligence and analytics to GPIF."

RFA leverages RCLCO's 55-year legacy of expertise, analytics and thought-leadership in the real estate industry to advise institutional investors' real estate strategies and portfolios. RFA serves institutional investors through a rigorous analytical approach to portfolio management and investment selection, deep knowledge of real estate, and team experience in research, consulting, investment management, property operations, and lending. Currently, RFA has close to $75 billion in assets under advisement.

About Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)

As a Japanese public pension fund, Government Pension Investment Fund manages the reserve fund for beneficiaries with the mission of securing long-term returns with minimal risk. With approximately US$1.5 trillion currently under management and a globally diversified portfolio, GPIF is committed to making the capital market sustainable by integrating ESG factors into investment and expecting sustainable returns with a long-term horizon as a universal owner.

About RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA)

Established in 2011 and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor since 2014, RFA advises institutional investors on real estate investments through its analytical rigor, highly customized client-centric service, and impassioned search for alignment. RFA's diverse and experienced team offers a differentiated approach to real estate investing to address the unique challenges faced by institutional investors through its focus on demand-driven investing, real estate operations, and partnership alignment.

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX. Learn more at www.rclco.com

SOURCE RCLCO Fund Advisors