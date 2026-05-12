RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA) Closes First Investment in Newly Formed Joint Venture with Domestic Pension Fund, Focused on Purpose-Built Single-Family Rental Communities

Partnership launches with initial investment in purpose-built rental housing program targeting high-growth U.S. markets

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RCLCO Fund Advisors ("RFA"), a leading real estate investment management and advisory to institutional investors, today announced the formation of a new joint venture ("JV") on behalf of a Top 50 domestic pension fund. The new programmatic relationship, which will focus on investments in purpose-built single-family rental ("SFR") communities across select U.S. markets, has made an initial investment via the closing of an 82 home single-family detached residential community targeting core-plus returns.

The JV reflects continued institutional interest in housing strategies supported by favorable long-term demographic trends, constrained affordability in the for-sale market, and sustained renter demand for professionally managed single-family living environments. The strategy is expected to target purpose-built communities designed specifically for rental occupancy, with an emphasis on locations demonstrating durable population growth, employment expansion, and strong housing fundamentals. Specifically, the venture is seeking opportunities with 50-250 homes, within 30 minutes of a major employment center, a majority 3BR+ product, and a preference for amenitized communities with townhomes and/or single-family detached homes.

The first investment under the new partnership marks the launch of the programmatic relationship with the Top 50 domestic pension fund and underscores RFA's continued focus on identifying differentiated housing opportunities aligned with the objectives of long-term institutional capital.

"We are pleased to establish this new partnership with a respected domestic pension fund and to expand our work in the purpose-built single-family rental sector," said Taylor Mammen, CEO of RCLCO Fund Advisors. "RFA was an early participant and continues to have high conviction in BTR investments based on observed, and too often unmet, demand for high quality and affordable single-family housing. This partnership further reflects our commitment to developing investment structures tailored to the specific objectives of our institutional clients."

Purpose-built single-family rental communities have emerged as a compelling segment within the broader residential landscape, offering residents the benefits of single-family living—such as additional space, privacy, and neighborhood-oriented settings—within professionally operated rental communities.

"We believe the purpose-built single-family rental sector is supported by powerful structural drivers, including evolving household formation patterns, affordability pressures, and strong demand for attainable rental housing options," said Rick Pollack, Managing Director. "Through this JV, we are seeking to build a portfolio aligned with these themes while maintaining a disciplined focus on market selection, operating quality, and long-term risk-adjusted performance. This partnership reflects our conviction in the long-term fundamentals supporting well-located, professionally managed rental housing, as well as our commitment to developing investment structures tailored to the specific objectives of our institutional clients."

RFA advises institutional investors on strategies across the real estate spectrum, with an emphasis on demand-driven real estate strategies, and continues to see significant opportunity in housing sectors where demographic demand and supply constraints support long-duration investment themes. The new venture further expands the firm's customized advisory work on behalf of pension funds and other sophisticated capital partners seeking targeted exposure to high-conviction real estate strategies.

About RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA)

Established in 2011 and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor since 2014, RCLCO Fund Advisors advises institutional investors on real estate investments through its analytical rigor, highly customized client-centric service, and impassioned search for alignment. With more than $120 billion in real estate assets under advisement, RFA's diverse and experienced team offers a differentiated approach to real estate investing to address the unique challenges faced by institutional investors through its focus on demand-driven investing, real estate operations, and partnership alignment. Learn more at www.rclco.com/rfa.

SOURCE RCLCO Fund Advisors