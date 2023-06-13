RCLCO Fund Advisors to Serve As US Real Estate Market Advisor for Development Bank of Japan Inc.

RFA will provide strategic expertise and counsel on the North American real estate portion of DBJ's extensive investment portfolio

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCLCO Fund Advisors ("RFA") (www.rclco.com/rfa) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("DBJ") to serve as an advisor on its U.S. real estate investments. Under an arrangement facilitated by Otake Global Capital, RFA will source, carry out due diligence, and monitor DBJ's U.S. senior real estate loan portfolio, and provide research, market intelligence, and analytics.

"We're truly honored to have been selected to work with a company with the history and financial expertise of DBJ," said Taylor Mammen, Chief Executive Officer of RFA. "DBJ has an extensive and successful investment history in the global real estate sector, and we are proud to contribute our decades of hands-on experience and research insights as we aim to enhance the work of their existing team in the U.S."

Building on RCLCO's almost six-decade legacy of expertise, analytics and thought-leadership in the real estate industry, RFA has a lengthy track record advising institutional investors' real estate strategies and portfolios. RFA serves institutional investors through a rigorous analytical approach to portfolio management and investment selection, deep knowledge of real estate, and team experience in research, consulting, investment management, property operations, and lending.

"We believe that despite some degree of market uncertainty, the North American real estate sector continues to offer superior possibilities and investment opportunities," said Mammen. "Investment in North American real estate is a vital part of a comprehensive portfolio strategy, and more than ever requires devoted expertise to maximize long-term success and returns. We look forward to a long relationship with DBJ and are committed to meeting and exceeding their expectations of RFA."

About Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ)

Development Bank of Japan is a Japanese investment and development bank based in Tokyo. It was formed in 1951 after World War II. As of March 2022, its assets total to US$150 billion. DBJ contributes to the development of the real estate finance market, growing alongside cities by offering appropriate support with the maintenance, upgrading, and expansion of urban functions.

About RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA)

Established in 2011 and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor since 2014, RCLCO Fund Advisors advises institutional investors on real estate investments through its analytical rigor, highly customized client-centric service, and impassioned search for alignment. With nearly $100 billion in real estate assets under advisement, RFA's diverse and experienced team offers a differentiated approach to real estate investing to address the unique challenges faced by institutional investors through its focus on demand-driven investing, real estate operations, and partnership alignment. Learn more at www.rclco.com/rfa

About RCLCO

RFA is an affiliate of RCLCO, a national real estate consulting firm. Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX. Learn more at www.rclco.com

