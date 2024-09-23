RCN Capital Announces Expansion of Charlotte Office

Grand Re-Opening Marks Increased Efforts to Grow Company's North Carolina-Based Workforce

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCN Capital, the leading nationwide private lender specializing in providing financing for real estate investors, announced the official reopening of its newly expanded office in Charlotte, North Carolina. This significant expansion reflects the company's rapid growth and commitment to enhancing its presence in the region. Post renovation, the office can now accommodate up to 45 employees, up from 25 employees. In addition to the Charlotte office, RCN Capital has a corporate headquarters in South Windsor, CT, and an additional office in Los Angeles, CA.

"We are thrilled to announce the official re-opening and expansion of our Charlotte office. This expansion is a testament to the sizable impact our Charlotte employees have had on RCN's growth and success," said Justin Parker, RCN Capital's Chief Financial Officer. "We're ecstatic for the new job opportunities this brings to the Charlotte area, and look forward to better servicing our clients while leveraging this region's incredible talent pool."

2024 continues to be a strong year for RCN Capital as the company is currently looking to originate $1.85 billion annually. The company also recently reached the impressive milestone of originating over 30,000 loans since inception for nearly $7B.

RCN Capital is a South Windsor, CT based national, direct, private lender. Established in 2010, RCN provides commercial loans for the purchase or refinance of non-owner occupied residential and commercial properties. The company specializes in new construction financing, short-term fix & flip and bridge financing and long-term rental financing for real estate investors. For more information on RCN Capital and RCN's loan programs, visit www.RCNCapital.com.

