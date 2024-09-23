RCN Capital Announces Expansion of Charlotte Office

Sep 23, 2024, 12:07 ET
Grand Re-Opening Marks Increased Efforts to Grow Company's North Carolina-Based Workforce
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCN Capital, the leading nationwide private lender specializing in providing financing for real estate investors, announced the official reopening of its newly expanded office in Charlotte, North Carolina. This significant expansion reflects the company's rapid growth and commitment to enhancing its presence in the region. Post renovation, the office can now accommodate up to 45 employees, up from 25 employees. In addition to the Charlotte office, RCN Capital has a corporate headquarters in South Windsor, CT, and an additional office in Los Angeles, CA.
