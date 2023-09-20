RCN Capital Announces Preferred Partnership with REiDEAL MASTER

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCN Capital, a leading nationwide private lender specializing in financing for real estate investors, announced its partnership with REiDEAL MASTER, a comprehensive technology platform that provides real estate investors with state-of-the-art tools to help grow and manage their businesses. 

Through this strategic partnership with REiDEAL MASTER, RCN Capital looks to help equip its investor clients with a full technological suite of resources that can help them succeed in all market conditions.

"Seeing the challenges that so many real estate investors are facing in the current market made us realize that RCN needs to provide our clients with access to resources that will allow their businesses to continue to thrive," said Jeffrey Tesch, RCN Capital's CEO. "By partnering with REiDEAL MASTER, our clients will be able to utilize some of the top tech solutions in the industry for lead sourcing, contact and project management, deal analysis and so much more."

A robust resource for real estate investors, REiDEAL MASTER is an end-to-end technology solution with tools for every stage of the investment cycle. Highlights of the platform include REiDEAL AI Scoring, which leverages AI technology to generate a Sellability Score providing greater insight into when a property is likely to sell; REiDEAL PIPES PRO, an advanced search tool to enhance lead generation efforts through access to unique lead types, and REiDEAL LIEN FINDER, a tool to search for properties that match a combination of up to 10 lien types to create highly targeted marketing lists. 

"We are excited to join forces with RCN Capital, a leading name in financial services," said Pamela Chapman, REiDEAL MASTER's Retail Platform Sales Manager. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for REiDEAL MASTER, enhancing our ability to provide real estate investors with cutting-edge tools and expert financial guidance throughout their investment journey. Together with RCN Capital, we're committed to empowering our clients with the resources they need to excel in the ever-evolving real estate investment market."

About RCN Capital

RCN Capital is a South Windsor, CT-based national, direct, private lender. Established in 2010, RCN provides commercial loans for the purchase or refinance of non-owner occupied residential properties. The company specializes in new construction financing, short-term fix & flip and bridge financing, and long-term rental financing for real estate investors. For more information on RCN Capital and RCN's loan programs, visit www.RCNCapital.com.

About REiDEAL MASTER

REiDEAL MASTER is an all-in-one subscription-based technology platform that equips real estate investors with all the tools they need to thrive in every stage of the investment cycle. From market research to closing that next deal, REiDEAL MASTER's comprehensive technology suite gives investors the competitive edge they need to succeed in any market conditions. For more information REiDEAL MASTER, visit www.REiDEALMASTER.com.

