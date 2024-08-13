RCN Capital Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that RCN Capital, the leading nationwide private lender for real estate investors, has been ranked number 4689 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Marking the fourth year in a row that the company has made the Inc. 5000, RCN Capital also ranked No. 115 in real estate and No. 33 in Connecticut.

"The Inc. 5000 remains the gold standard of success for U.S. companies. Being recognized alongside other successful companies for the fourth consecutive year is a tremendous honor for RCN Capital," said Jeffrey Tesch, CEO of RCN Capital. "Even in a challenging rate environment, RCN continues to excel. I commend the dedication of our incredible employees who have made this possible. Their hard work and support are the driving forces behind our continued achievements."

RCN Capital continues to lead in real estate financing by offering a diverse range of loans tailored for real estate investors purchasing or refinancing single-family and multifamily investment properties. Starting in 2010 as a regional lender in Connecticut, RCN has grown to one of the largest nationwide private lenders with nearly $7B in originations since its inception. The company continually expands its offerings to meet investors' needs providing financing for ground-up construction, short-term bridge loans, fix & flip projects, and long-term rental properties.

RCN Capital attributes its continued growth and success to its strong focus on wholesale and retail lending partnerships, along with delivering a superior customer experience in the private lending industry.

About RCN Capital

RCN Capital is a South Windsor, CT based national, direct, private lender. Established in 2010, RCN provides investment loans for the purchase or refinance of non-owner occupied residential and commercial properties. The company specializes in new construction financing, short-term fix & flip and bridge financing and long-term rental financing for real estate investors. For more information on RCN Capital and RCN's loan programs, visit www.RCNCapital.com.

