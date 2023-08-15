RCN Capital Makes the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 3rd Year in a Row

News provided by

RCN Capital

15 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that RCN Capital, the leading nationwide private lender for real estate investors, has been named on the 2023 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Marking the third year in a row that the company has made the Inc. 5000, RCN Capital ranked No. 3552 after also ranking No. 82 on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast earlier in 2023.

Continue Reading

"The Inc. 5000 continues to be the gold standard of success for U.S. companies. Appearing alongside other hugely successful companies for the third year in a row is truly an honor for RCN Capital," said Jeffrey Tesch, CEO of RCN Capital. "After already surpassing the major milestone of closing over 20k loans since inception this year, I commend the dedication of our amazing employees that have made this all possible. We would not be hitting such tremendous achievements year after year without their hard work and support. RCN's catchphrase, 'we're just getting started,' feels truer than ever!"

RCN Capital continues to be a leader in real estate financing by providing diverse loan products specifically for real estate investors that are purchasing or refinancing single-family and multifamily investment properties. With humble beginnings as a regional lender based in Connecticut, RCN has grown to one of the largest nationwide private lenders with over $5B in originations since the company's inception. The company continues to expand its offerings to suit investors' needs offering financing for ground-up construction, short-term bridge loans, fix & flip financing, and long-term rental financing.

RCN Capital credits its continued growth to its emphasis on wholesale and retail lending partnerships as well as providing a superior customer experience in the private lending space.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About RCN Capital

RCN Capital is a South Windsor, CT based national, direct, private lender. Established in 2010, RCN provides investment loans for the purchase or refinance of non-owner occupied residential and commercial properties. The company specializes in new construction financing, short-term fix & flip and bridge financing and long-term rental financing for real estate investors. For more information on RCN Capital and RCN's loan programs, visit www.RCNCapital.com.

SOURCE RCN Capital

Also from this source

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS MOVE TOWARDS RENTAL STRATEGY, DIFFER ON FUTURE MARKET DYNAMICS IN RCN CAPITAL SPRING INVESTOR SENTIMENT SURVEY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.