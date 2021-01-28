R&CPMK Adds Brand Experience And Sponsorship Agency Advantage To Its Orbit

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R&CPMK, the preeminent integrated marketing and communications agency in global entertainment, today announced the expansion of its creative content, production, and experiential marketing service offering, with the addition of brand experience and sponsorship agency Advantage. As part of the expansion, R&CPMK will sunset the Advantage name, and transition the award-winning creative, production, experiential, sponsorship consulting, and event marketing divisions to become part of R&CPMK's comprehensive portfolio, further bolstering the agency's offering.

Led by agency Chairman, Cindi Berger, and CEO, Mark Owens, R&CPMK represents more than 400 of the most prominent and influential actors, musicians, producers, directors, content creators, and athletes in the world, and creates distinctive marketing campaigns for 50 of the world's largest brands and organizations. The agency's enhanced capabilities will now include best-in-class services in music, talent, gaming, and content creation, with specialties in brand development, creative, digital, social, business strategy, research & analytics, experiential & activation, partnership & integration, fashion, influencer, and communications.

"From adding distinctive new practices such as influencer marketing and multicultural communications, to the continued growth of our industry-leading integrated marketing and talent communications divisions, we have taken bold steps over the past five years to significantly enhance our footprint across the industry in an effort to always provide superior and strategically curated services to our clients," said Owens. "Joining Advantage's award-winning creative, experiential marketing, and sponsorship consulting services with R&CPMK's unprecedented marketing and communications capabilities, allows us to continue this evolution, and provide an elevated and unmatched offering."

"For more than a decade, Advantage has produced some of the industry's most innovative and successful experiential campaigns and event marketing programs," said Shirley Hughes, President of Brands, R&CPMK. "We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Advantage staff to our family, and join their tremendous skills and services with our team to help our clients expand their reach and engage consumers with new tools."

"Advantage's collection of experiential talent, tools, and capabilities is the perfect compliment to our existing team of specialists," said Victoria Greene, Executive Vice President, Brand Growth and Experiential. "Our expanded agency offering will provide our clients a level of cultural expertise and deep industry relationships that is unparalleled."

R&CPMK's combined brand client roster features more than 50 global brands, including Heineken, Mastercard, McDonald's, Activision, YouTube, and Verizon. The merger of Advantage with R&CPMK will add a series of new clients including Hyundai and LG.

In addition, the move will bring together R&CPMK's existing creative services division with Advantage's Creative Studio, providing the ability to offer clients a wider range of enhanced programs and tools. Executive Creative Director and Senior Vice President Jaime Cabrera will oversee R&CPMK's new Creative Studio, which will include integrated global creative strategy and campaign development, dynamic social content and immersive new media concepts, experiential event design, logo development, and much more.

Led by Greene, the brand experience team will focus on sponsorship consulting and experiential marketing, and will be supported by Senior Vice Presidents Jennifer Piran and Scot Weintraub, as well as Vice President Jason Girone.

