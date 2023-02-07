RCR|HUB Putting Unity Back Into RCM CommUnity: JER Marketing Launches Online Community Dedicated to Connecting Healthcare Revenue Cycle Teams

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed and designed by JER Marketing Inc., RCR|HUB launched its online community dedicated to helping healthcare Revenue Cycle Management teams meet, connect, network, and collectively generate information and resources to be shared by all community members. The Revenue Cycle Resources (RCR)|HUB hosts 1000+ business partners, links and insight to more than 6000+ hospitals, continuing education resources, nineteen market-leading associations, an interactive calendar, and a bit of hubbub to help teams stay up to date on trends.

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Resources CommUnity

"Our focus at RCR|HUB is simple - connect the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) community," said Jena Eggert, Founder|CEO of JER Marketing. "The site is built exclusively for RCM leaders, their teams, and business partners alike. There is no charge to use or be listed on the site. RCR|HUB enables users to find services and solutions, peers, continuing education opportunities, association links, events, and, yes, have a little fun."

When asked why the urgent need to develop an online community, Eggert explains, "As we go to press, an internet search shows millions of denial management companies in the U.S.; on RCR|HUB, we currently have 68 companies listed on our platform. Are there additional companies? Absolutely! That's the beauty of the HUB; our business partners submit their names and website and choose two categories: in real-time, companies are added."

"As we look to the future, with the communities help, new releases will ensure that this platform flourishes. Our first board meets on February 16 with their recommendations; additions and upgrades will be incorporated. As we continue designing and programming, I welcome our entire RCM community to dive in and discover what the hubbub is about," said Eggert.

RCR|HUB: One-Stop Location for All Things RCM

Business partners are listed on an interactive dropdown; company names, websites, and brief company descriptions are listed on the business partner page on the RCR|HUB. Each company listing is free. Business partners may choose two category listings to get them started, with additional category options provided by paying minimal yearly fees. Business partners may also purchase billboard spots on the RCR|HUB homepage for increased visibility as well as places on the RCR|HUB business partner page.

Access to the RCR|HUB can help members in a variety of ways:

Find a Provider or Healthcare Organization: Find Revenue Cycle providers among the 6,000+ hospitals in the U.S. – managerial, director, SVP, or C-suite executive level.

Find Revenue Cycle providers among the 6,000+ hospitals in the U.S. – managerial, director, SVP, or C-suite executive level. Find a Business Partner: Business Partners from the Revenue Cycle community with active websites are displayed with their names, website, and brief website descriptions to facilitate easy networking.

Business Partners from the Revenue Cycle community with active websites are displayed with their names, website, and brief website descriptions to facilitate easy networking. Find an Event: Constantly updated and detailed calendar of industry events from the most influential organizers, complete with links to descriptions, registration, and scheduling info.

Constantly updated and detailed calendar of industry events from the most influential organizers, complete with links to descriptions, registration, and scheduling info. Pursue a Continuing Education: A comprehensive online archive of RCM courses, programs, certifications, and degrees to keep skills updated and relevant.

A comprehensive online archive of RCM courses, programs, certifications, and degrees to keep skills updated and relevant. RCR|HUB Fun Swag: Swag created exclusively for RCM professionals.

Go online to explore the platform in-depth, and for updates and announcements, follow RCR|HUB on social media: LinkedIn.

About JER Marketing Inc.

Founded in 2011, JER Marketing provides distinctive and pioneering marketing strategies tailored to reflect the brand and messaging of each business and organization. From streamlined and sleek logos, dazzling trade show designs, and complete multimedia packages that make a big splash, JER Marketing creates powerful imaging and branding that gives clients a way to stand out and get noticed. Passionate about design, the team at JER always promises less and delivers more. Learn how we can help you "Be Brilliant!" at: www.JERMarketing.com.

Media Contact:

Jena Eggert, Founder|CEO

Phone: 407.421.4940

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JER Marketing