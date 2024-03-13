RCSC Selects Hughes JUPITER System to Help Bridge the Digital Divide in Kazakhstan

Hughes industry-leading satellite ground platform to power Community Wi-Fi hotspots in 200 villages

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that the Republican Center of Space Communication (RCSC), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Digital Development, has chosen the Hughes JUPITER™ System ground platform to help close the digital divide in Kazakhstan. Hughes will supply JUPITER System equipment to more than 200 villages throughout the country, helping communities access broadband internet connectivity and e-Government services through the Digital Kazakhstan program. The contract will be fulfilled through TIMIR LLP.

"We are pleased to provide the RCSC with the Hughes JUPITER System equipment. After reviewing the requirements in the tender, we felt that this was the best solution for the RCSC," said Sergey Tsvetkov, General Director at TIMIR LLP.

"The Hughes JUPITER System is trusted around the world to connect more than 25 million people across more than 50,000 hotspots," said Vaibhav Magow, vice president, International Division, Hughes. "We value the opportunity to support RCSC in its efforts to connect the unconnected across Kazakhstan with reliable satellite broadband."

The Hughes JUPITER System is the de facto standard for satellite implementations worldwide. As the leading ground platform across the industry, it meets operator requirements with bandwidth and cost efficiencies, especially when compared with other satellite ground systems. The latest JUPITER technology incorporates software-defined satellite networking and dynamic in route reconfiguration for the highest possible efficiency. Additionally, a new "system on a chip" in every user terminal, supports increasingly high speeds and a variety of services.

