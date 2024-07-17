RCX Sports Launches Foundation to Promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Youth Sports

Non-profit arm of RCX Sports aims to bring "Sports for All" through grant funding and programming initiatives for under-resourced youth

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCX Sports, the leader in creating accessible, inclusive youth sports experiences, today announced the launch of the RCX Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing, promoting and implementing diversity and inclusion initiatives in youth sports. The Foundation will focus on expanding opportunities for all children to experience athletics in a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment.

"At RCX Sports, we believe that every child should have the opportunity to experience the joy, camaraderie and life-long benefits that come with playing sports," said RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese. "The launch of the RCX Sports Foundation represents our commitment to breaking down barriers and creating a more equitable youth sports landscape. I'm especially excited to see the Foundation's impact on our Females in Flag initiative, which encourages and provides opportunities for girls to get involved in the game of flag football."

The news comes ahead of this weekend's NFL FLAG Championships Presented by Toyota in Canton, OH, where the best NFL FLAG athletes will be competing in front of a national audience. More than 700,000 athletes competed in NFL FLAG this past season, with more than 2,800 making it all the way to the Championships. Thanks to the Foundation, more kids than ever will be able to take part in NFL FLAG.

The Foundation will partner with community organizations, schools and youth sports programs across the country to provide resources, training and support to help under-resourced youth and families access these opportunities. Key initiatives will include providing scholarships and grants to underserved communities and advocating for policies that promote access and equity in youth sports. Partners with the RCX Foundation already include the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer (MLS).

The first iteration of the Foundation's pro sports partnerships came in April when MLS launched the MLS GO PLAY FUND, to support access to, participation in, and the growth of soccer for children across the country. As part of this initiative, the RCX Foundation will help administer the MLS GO PLAY FUND, which will provide grants to recreational soccer organizations to cover player registration fees.

"Our goal is to create a youth sports culture where every child feels valued, respected and empowered to reach their full potential, regardless of their background or circumstances," said RCX Foundation Managing Director Madison Cortese. "By working together with our partners and professional leagues and franchises, we can make a real impact in the lives of young athletes and build a more inclusive future and embody 'Sports for All.'"

"We look forward to continue growing the game at the grassroots level and increasing participation and access to soccer through these partnerships and the implementation of the MLS GO PLAY FUND and MLS GO PLAYBOOK," said Kyle Albrecht, Vice President & General Manager, MLS NEXT & MLS GO.

According to data from the NFHS, the national governing body for state high school athletic associations, girls participating in flag football nationwide has increased 32% since 2018, and is continuing to grow to the collegiate level. In addition, 11 states have now sanctioned girls' flag football as a championship sport at the high school level. The Females in Flag initiative has already opened doors for thousands of female flag football athletes and will continue in that mission under the RCX Sports Foundation. Last year, Allison Gandlin was named as the first ever Female NFL FLAG Player of the Year at NFL Honors, and a new finalist will be announced at this year's Championships. Through the Foundation, RCX will operate 8-10 college showcases for female flag football athletes in 2024, as well as operating flag football championship finals at the NAIA and NJCAA levels. Thanks to the Foundation, girls at any level will be able to chase their flag football dreams.

As one of the first professional franchises to partner with the RCX Foundation, the Colts are providing resources to increase access for female athletes in NFL FLAG leagues across Indiana, including gear and funding to underserved middle schools and organizations around the state.

The Grandview Field at the Izell Reese Community Center in Dothan, AL, also is a key component of the Foundation. Grandview Field is a multi-purpose sport facility with a full-size, turf NFL FLAG football field that can also be converted into an MLS GO pitch. The facility is also currently the site of an NHL STREET rink and Jr. NBA leagues, with a goal of adding renovated tennis courts for USTA programming. A Dothan native, Reese is committed to bringing "Sports for All" to his hometown.

"Studies show the importance of kids being exposed to multiple sports as they grow up to improve both physical and mental health," he said. "Through our partnerships with the leagues, clubs and governing bodies, we have a great opportunity to address the challenges these kids face to getting in the game. They deserve to be able to play any sport they want to, and through the foundation, we can help them chase those dreams."

