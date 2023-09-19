RCxRules Growth is Fueled by Private-Equity Backed Specialty Groups

19 Sep, 2023, 14:47 ET

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The continued growth of RCxRules is accelerating due to the rapid adoption by private-equity backed medical groups. In the last 12 months, RCxRules has added 11 private-equity backed groups which span a range of specialties, including Opthalmology, Addiction Treatment, Urgent Care, and Urology.

Consolidation of specialty medical groups in the ambulatory space is largely driven by private equity. These private equity-backed groups are motivated to scale their operation and improve revenue performance without increasing costs or adding staff. These groups are increasingly turning to RCxRules to improve staff efficiency through automation and boost revenue.

RCxRules is committed to working with top private equity firms who understand that technology is the key to successfully expanding at a rapid pace. The Revenue Cycle Engine aggregates and standardizes disparate EMR feeds, acts as a centralized location to host an organization's billing and coding knowledge, and automates time-consuming manual tasks—making it the ideal solution for groups looking to scale quickly without increasing costs.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules partners with leading medical groups and RCM companies across the country, raising the bar on automation, speed, and cost savings. The company's AI-driven solutions simplify revenue cycle and risk adjustment workflows and help healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models by tapping into the time-saving power of automation. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

