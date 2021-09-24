RCxRules Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Automate and Reduce Client-Side Work

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, a provider of revenue cycle and HCC coding automation, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to automatically review 100% of charges from the athenahealth EHR, lab systems, and other clinical systems to reduce customer claim holds.

"RCxRules brings additional automation and customization capabilities to athenahealth's customers," said Stephen Gorman, CEO of RCxRules. "By focusing exclusively on the client-side efforts in the billing process, RCxRules' ability to automatically correct billing and coding issues significantly reduces customer claim holds."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, RCxRules joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about RCxRules' new integrated application, please visit RCxRules' product listing page on the Marketplace.

About RCxRules

Founded in 2010, RCxRules helps healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models. The company's unique, predictive rules engine ensures compliance with healthcare's complex regulatory and reimbursement rules. Integrating with leading EMRs and PM systems, RCxRules software addresses issues before they affect revenue, delivering claims with the most accurate financial and HCC data—every time, guaranteed.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

