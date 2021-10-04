RD Beauty Is a Brand Focused on Quality

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RD Beauty was founded by Becky Dornor after the entrepreneur realized the paucity of options in the eyelash industry. In the past, Dornor had spent time doing makeup on the side for friends and bridal parties. As she went about her work, she began to notice that her options for eyelash extensions were limited.

When she shopped for supplies, Dornor discovered that it was difficult to find solutions that truly fit the needs of her clients. The lash extensions available tended to be uniform, even though they weren't necessarily made to be "one-size-fits-all." This left her with relatively expensive lashes that didn't deliver.

Her response to the problem was to create her own lashes that addressed both concerns simultaneously. In 2015, Dornor launched RD Beauty. "I was determined not to be 'just another option," Dornor explains. Instead, her new brand stuck to a few distinct commitments:

RD Beauty lashes are reusable : Made from high-quality fiber, RD Beauty lashes can be reworn more than a dozen times when cleaned and cared for properly.

: Made from high-quality fiber, RD Beauty lashes can be reworn more than a dozen times when cleaned and cared for properly. RD Beauty lashes are diverse : The brand's lashes come in a growing variety of different styles, ensuring that there is an option for as many fashions and eye shapes as possible.

: The brand's lashes come in a growing variety of different styles, ensuring that there is an option for as many fashions and eye shapes as possible. RD Beauty lashes are thoughtful : RD lashes are hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free.

: RD lashes are hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free. RD Beauty lashes are affordable: From the beginning, Dornor has insisted on offering higher quality products at an affordable price point.

RD Beauty is the perfect combination of quality, variety, and affordability. "There was a huge gap for quality lashes at an affordable price," Dornor explains, "As a female who used to be a makeup artist, I wanted to create a beautiful line of lashes for the world." It's a desire that the founder has fulfilled in spades.

Her brand has managed to position itself as a genuine competitor against the run-of-the-mill options that dominate its home market of Ontario, Canada. RD Beauty's recent ambitious expansion into the U.S. also bodes well for an American cosmetics market in sore need of a high-profile competitor to up the ante in the eyelash extension market.

About RD Beauty: RD Beauty was launched in 2015 in Toronto, Canada by founder Becky Dornor. After spending time doing makeup for friends and bridal parties, Dornor realized that there was a lack of variety in the lash extension market. Her brand offers a wide variety of lash options that give her customers control over their own beauty routine. RD Beauty is represented in dozens of stores across Ontario, Canada and recently entered the U.S. marketplace as well. Learn more about RD Beauty at rdbeauty.com .

