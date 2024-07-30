R&D Coatings® Announces Name Change to RDC Coatings™

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R&D Coatings, a leading provider of innovative coating solutions, today announced it is changing its name to RDC Coatings. This change reflects the company's evolution while maintaining its core identity and commitment to excellence in custom-engineered, energy-cured coating solutions.

RDC Coatings, a subsidiary of UW Solutions since 2020, will also update its logo to include "A Brand of UW Solutions," further emphasizing its position within the UW Solutions family.

RDC Coatings - Your source for custom-formulated, environmentally friendly, energy-cured coatings.

"Our name may be changing, but our dedication to providing cutting-edge coating solutions remains steadfast," said Chris Mirt, President of RDC Coatings. "This rebranding aligns with our growth strategy and reinforces our connection to UW Solutions while maintaining our unique identity in the coatings industry."

RDC Coatings specializes in custom-engineered, energy-cured solutions for a wide range of substrates including vinyl, wood, metal, plastic, and specialty materials. Their environmentally friendly finishes enhance durability, appearance, and processing efficiency, offering customizable gloss levels and improved resistance to chemicals, scratches, and abrasions.

Mike Zupancic, CTO of UW Solutions, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation: "Our research and development efforts are continuously pushing the boundaries of coating technology. We're not just keeping pace with industry demands; we're anticipating future needs and developing solutions that will define the next generation of coatings. Our energy-cured formulations are a testament to this forward-thinking approach, offering significant advantages in both performance and sustainability."

"What truly sets RDC Coatings apart is our commitment to understanding each client's unique needs," added Mirt. "Our process engineers conduct thorough on-site audits, allowing us to recreate client processes in our state-of-the-art laboratories. This approach enables us to develop and test sustainable, custom coating formulations that optimize all aspects of our clients' operations. Our energy-cured formulations, utilizing ultraviolet (UV), Excimer UV, and electron beam (EB) curing methods, enable faster processing speeds, higher throughput, and greater coating uniformity across various industries."

Devlin Riley, CEO of UW Solutions, commented, "RDC Coatings has been an integral part of UW Solutions since 2020. Their problem-solving capabilities, from improving existing chemistries to engineering new solutions for functional challenges, have made them a go-to resource across various industries. Their ability to develop specialized coatings for diverse applications, from luxury vinyl tile flooring to sustainable finishes for metal components, showcases their innovative approach and technical expertise. This name change and logo update further solidify our relationship while allowing RDC Coatings to maintain its strong brand identity in the coatings sector."

As part of this transition, RDC Coatings is launching a new website at www.rdccoatings.com, where customers can find detailed information about the company's products, services, and innovative technologies, including their lab capabilities and quality assurance processes.

RDC Coatings will be exhibiting at the upcoming International Wood Working Fair (Booth C2646), demonstrating their wood coatings that deliver excellent transfer efficiency using conventional application methods.

About RDC Coatings:

RDC Coatings, formerly R&D Coatings, is a leading provider of advanced coating solutions. With a focus on innovation and quality, RDC Coatings serves various industries with its custom-engineered, energy-cured coating technologies. The company provides tailored solutions for vinyl, wood, metal, plastic, and specialty materials, combining environmental friendliness with enhanced performance. As a subsidiary of UW Solutions since 2020, RDC Coatings combines the strength of a larger organization with the agility and expertise of a specialized coatings provider.

For more information, visit www.rdccoatings.com.

Contact: Sandy Ball

RDC Coatings

513-996-4882 | [email protected]

SOURCE RDC Coatings