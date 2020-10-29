RD Global Expands Its Leadership Team

Luciano Lopez Lapaz has more than 16 years of sales, marketing, and senior-level business development experience at major software and technology companies. "I'm very excited and looking forward to being a part of the dynamic team that is bringing RD Global to the next level, making a positive impact for our customers and partners," Luciano said. "Our company has a great business model and an extremely talented team that uniquely positions it to deliver high-value and quality solutions to help companies with their digital transformations."

Jason White has nearly twenty years of experience filling key sales, consulting and technical roles in IT, including serving as Chief Technologist of Hybrid I.T. at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with the RD Global team," Jason said. "I look forward to contributing my expertise to taking customers' ideas and converting them into high-velocity applications that digitally engage people and move the business needle. We are creating a digital model for our clients with a level of scale that is quite frankly unimaginable. It's so much fun!"

Reflecting on the expansion of RD Global's leadership team Patty Nicholson, Vice President of Operations had this to say: "The foundation of every company is dependent on the people you bring in to help grow it. No doubt we are ready to accelerate that vision with this addition to our team."

About RD Global, Inc: RD Global is an innovative digital agency providing software solutions on the Microsoft ecosystem. With a growing number of highly skilled professionals in United States and India, we help our clients better engage their customers, optimize their operations, and develop innovative products.

