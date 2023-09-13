R&D Leverage Europe Expands to Offer Complete Solution in Injection Blow Mould Product and Tooling Development

ASHFIELD, England, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R&D Leverage Europe, a subsidiary of Adler Industrial Solutions, announced a significant expansion in its services with the addition of Injection Blow Mould (IBM) capabilities. In 2023, the company has invested substantially in equipment and infrastructure to facilitate this development, including the purchase of IBM machines for mould validation and sampling.

This extension of capabilities marks a transformative moment for R&D Leverage Europe as it positions itself as a comprehensive solution provider in the IBM sector. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company sees immense potential within this demanding market segment.

"We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the Injection Blow Mould sector," said James Ramsey, Managing Director of R&D Leverage Europe. "Our substantial investments and dedication to enhancing our technical capabilities underscore our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

In anticipation of the increased demand for their services, R&D Leverage Europe will expand its technical team both through numbers, and expertise through intensive training. This strategic move ensures that the company remains at the forefront of IBM technology and is well-equipped to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

R&D Leverage Europe already boasts a robust customer base and brand partnerships, and this expansion will enable the company to better serve its existing clients while reaching out to new customers in the IBM sector. The company is poised to take full advantage of the burgeoning opportunities in this dynamic market.

Employing over 80 dedicated professionals, R&D Leverage Europe operates from state-of-the-art facilities on its campus in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, England, with a total area of 40,000 square feet. As part of its expansion plans, the company is actively developing an adjacent 15,000-square-foot facility to house a second Product Solutions Lab, initially housing two mould validation machines for the IBM sector.  This investment will further solidify the company's position as an industry leader.

For inquiries and more information about the company's expanded services, please contact [email protected].

About Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc.
Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc. launched in 2021. Through acquiring companies with niche talents and expertise, Adler offers a comprehensive network of mold makers geographically distributed to provide stronger support, shorter lead times and higher quality to its customers. For more information, please visit www.adlertooling.com.

